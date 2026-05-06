Laurel Amigos Mexican Grill shooting: Reports of injuries at Maryland restaurant; first details

A shooting was reported at the Amigos Mexican Grill restaurant at 13600 Baltimore Ave Unit 400, Laurel, Maryland, on Tuesday. The incident reportedly left a male and female injured, as per The DMV Daily, a local news publication. They noted that the conditions of those shot are not known right now.

A shooting was reported at Amigos restaurant in Laurel.(Amigos Mexican Grill)

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One person shared a video showing massive police presence. “Police is on the scene for a report of shooting incident at Baltimore Ave in Laurel,” they wrote.

The Laurel Police Department is yet to officially comment on the shooting reports at the Amigos Mexican Grill restaurant. Meanwhile, a flurry of reactions were seen on social media.

Laurel Amigos shooting: Reactions

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{{^usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Amigos restaurant in Laurel. “They definitely started shooting at the Amigos in Laurel…smh,” one person wrote on Facebook. To this, one commented “Yeah they did. Says 3 people was shot. I was at the intersection trying to turn to go home and shots started going. People running everywhere and police trying to get thru. I’m like let me go home damn. I’m glad I didn’t go nowhere but to my mother house lol." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several people reacted to the news of the shooting at the Amigos restaurant in Laurel. “They definitely started shooting at the Amigos in Laurel…smh,” one person wrote on Facebook. To this, one commented “Yeah they did. Says 3 people was shot. I was at the intersection trying to turn to go home and shots started going. People running everywhere and police trying to get thru. I’m like let me go home damn. I’m glad I didn’t go nowhere but to my mother house lol." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A Laurel resident added “They shooting people because of this Cinco De mayo ..Laurel ain’t supposed to be lit this ain’t SE lol..”. Notably, today is Cinco De Mayo, the annual celebration held on May 5 to celebrate Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Laurel resident added “They shooting people because of this Cinco De mayo ..Laurel ain’t supposed to be lit this ain’t SE lol..”. Notably, today is Cinco De Mayo, the annual celebration held on May 5 to celebrate Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. {{/usCountry}}

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Several people commented on this post, with one person saying “And they’re shooting at the BLVD too.” Another asked with concern “Shootings? Are you out there?”.

Yet another person wrote about the shooting “So sad nowaday's that nobody can Besafe anywhere not even In there residence - And all the shooting's everywhere”. Further, an individual added “Not surprised! Drove passed there earlier and it was packed…”.

One person shared a photo of Amigos restaurant and wrote “Amigos Shooting: Heavy Police Presence at Amigos Mexican Grill in Laurel, MD”.

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(This story is being updated)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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