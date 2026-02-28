LAUSD big step against superintendent amid FBI raid; ‘mission of providing…’
Alberto Carvalho on administrative leave following FBI raids on his properties.
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education has placed Superintendent Alberto Carvalho on paid administrative leave following recent FBI raids at his home and office.
According to FOX 11 Los Angeles, the decision was taken during a private board meeting on Friday. The leave is effective immediately.
In a statement, LAUSD said the move was intended to keep the district’s priorities on track.
“The Board’s action was taken to ensure the District’s leadership remains focused on the mission of providing world-class teaching and learning in the classroom. While we understand the need for information, we cannot discuss the specifics of this matter pending investigation,” the district said.
Federal agents execute search warrants
On Wednesday morning, per local time, federal agents carried out simultaneous searches at Carvalho’s San Pedro residence and his office at LAUSD’s downtown Los Angeles headquarters.
A third location in Southwest Ranches, Florida was also searched, according to the FBI’s Miami office. At this location, Carvalho previously served as superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools.
The US Attorney’s Office confirmed that “judicially approved search warrants” were served, though court documents supporting the searches remain sealed.
Authorities have not publicly detailed what the investigation concerns.
Sources cited by FOX 11 indicated the inquiry may be connected to a 2024 contract involving an artificial intelligence chatbot project. In 2023, Carvalho announced a $3 million deal with AllHere, the company behind a chatbot known as “Ed.” The tool was never fully rolled out in classrooms after the company shut down. Its founder, Joanna Smith Griffin, has since been charged by federal authorities with fraud and identity theft.
What happens next?
The LAUSD board will decide Carvalho’s future based on the outcome of the investigation. He could be reinstated or dismissed.
His contract, renewed in September 2025, has approximately four years remaining.
In the meantime, Andres Chait, LAUSD’s Chief of School Operations, has been appointed Acting Superintendent. Carvalho has led the nation’s second-largest school district since 2022 and was reappointed in 2025.
