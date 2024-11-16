LeBron James reveals retirement timeline: ‘I’m not going to play that much longer…'

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' NBA career is indisputably running out of fuel, and he's not one to deny it either. Besides the inflated speculation surrounding his retirement timeline always making headlines, the 39-year-old basketball giant personally addressed the elephant in the room after the glorious victory against the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball in front of Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies during the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 13, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images via AFP / Harry How)

James singlehandedly scored 35 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds in the game against the Memphis lot. Earlier in October, the successful Olympian made NBA history with his son Bronny, becoming the first father-son duo to play in the professional league. Their united game-checking moment against the Minnesota Timberwolves made huge waves, both online and offline.

Also read | ‘Joyful’ Meghan Markle ditches Prince Harry for LA glam girls' night out

However, the elder James’ retirement question has long been on the mind since before he led the USA Basketball Men’s team to the Paris Olympics and subsequently returned as gold medal victors. The NBA superstar turns 40 in December and, in a way, spoke his mind on when he could possibly be hanging up his jersey for good.

LeBron James talks retirement

“I’m not going to play that much longer, to be completely honest,” he told reporters on Wednesday after the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 128-123. According to the Bleacher Report, he added, “One year, two years, whatever the case may be. I said the other night I’m not playing until the wheels fall off. I’m not.” So, regardless of when the on-court hour may arise for James, the NBA hero has no plans of pushing himself over and beyond just to stay in the game, vulnerably attracting any kind of gruesome injuries. He’s just “not going to be that guy” who pushes the limits despite knowing when it’s time to pump the brakes.

“I’m not going to be the guy disrespecting the game because I just want to be out on the floor.”

Also read | Indian-origin Walmart employee burned to death in bakery oven. Superstore admits it was to be removed before tragedy

In addition to it already being reported that James probably has no plans of returning to the LA 2028 Olympics, ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania also recently commented that the next season could be the American athlete’s last one.

For his next showdown, James and co are set to spar against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday.