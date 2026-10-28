Leimert Park: Shooting reported in Los Angeles neighborhood amid Black LA Votes Party meeting

A shooting reportedly took place in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on October 27. A Black LA Votes Party meeting was going on there at the time. A shooting was reported in the Leimert Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Joshua Blakeham, an attendee and local shared news of the shooting. “Tonight, we gathered in Leimert Park for the Black LA Votes Party to feed, educate, heal, and fellowship with our community,” he wrote.

Black LA Votes Party member speaks about shooting The local noted that during the event a shooting had taken place down the street. “Near the middle of our event, a shooting occurred down the street, NOT at our event. Everyone at our gathering remained safe, and no attendees were injured. Despite the disruption, we came together, held our Healing Circle, continued our political education, shared food, and ended the night in love and community,” he added.

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“As misinformation circulates, we want to be clear about what happened. Our hearts and prayers are with everyone impacted by the violence. We love Leimert Park, we love our people, and we will continue creating spaces for healing, connection, and empowerment,” the account further detailed.