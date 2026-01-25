'Like a war zone': Minneapolis erupts in fierce protest after Border Patrol shooting; barricades set on fire

Minneapolis has once again become the center of protests and unrest following a shooting involving the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on January 24. City officials have confirmed that the shooting occurred in the area of West 26th Street and Nicollet Avenue South. Smoke from burning dumpsters rises during clashes between federal agents and community members at the scene of a shooting on January 24, 2026. REUTERS/Tim Evans (REUTERS)

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the 37-year-old man shot by federal agents has been confirmed dead at the scene following the incident. Federal agents said that the man was armed and fired “defensive shots” during the confrontation.

Border Patrol officers are on the scene with batons. The intersection where the gunshot happened has been cordoned off.

Local outrage: “Like a war zone” The shooting incident drew out hundreds of protestors in a Minneapoli already rocked by the deadly shooting of Renee Good a few weeks ago.

The Guardian reported that following the gunshot, an outraged crowd gathered and yelled obscenities at federal police, calling them "cowards" and ordering them to return home.

Near the scene of this incident in south Minneapolis, tear gas has been used. The Guardian reported that the snap of weapons like flash-bang grenades used for crowd control can be heard near the scene of the shooting.

Nick Sortor posted on X describing parts of downtown Minneapolis as “like a war zone.” He writes that “left rioters” are “swarming agents and forcing them to unload a ball BARRAGE of tear gas.”

Protesters have taken to the streets, building massive roadblocks out of tyres, trash cans, pallets of objects, and other debris. Large barricades are also being set up on roads by the protesters. Tensions have increased at certain gatherings, with protesters obstructing traffic and starting fires.