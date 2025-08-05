Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
Lincoln 'Ranch' fire map: Blaze near CA-65 spreads towards Rocklin and Roseville, Twelve Bridges High School evacuated

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Aug 05, 2025 06:19 am IST

A 70-acre Ranch fire broke out near Highway 65 in Lincoln, CA. Twelve Bridges High students are being evacuated to Leatherby's at 610 Twelve Bridges Dr.

A brush fire broke out in Lincoln, California on Monday. Dubbed the 'Ranch fire,' it has spread to over 140 acres, but its forward progress has now been stopped, as per the Cal Fire incident command.

Representational.(Unsplash)
The location of the fire is south of Twelve Bridges Drive, in Rocklin, along California Highway 65. As per Lincoln Police Department, the Twelve Bridges High School students were evacuated to Leatherby's at 610 Twelve Bridges Drive.

Here's a map of the fire, as seen on Watch Duty:

The Lincoln fire has spread over 70 acres. (Watch Duty)
Multiple engines with the California Fire Department, as well as the Placer County Fire Department, worked to control the blaze.

As per the latest update, some air and ground resources have been released, including the Air Attack 3 ground resources. A dozer has also been deployed. Cal Fire NEU said on Facebook that the forward spread of the fire has been stopped at 140 acres.

A temporary evacuation point has been set up at 610 Twelve Bridges Drive, Lincoln. As of now, the fire is 0% contained.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
