Lindsay Clancy-Ted Bundy comparison post sparks ‘culture problem’ debate: ‘The double standard is glaring’

Content creator Cam Higby has compared the Ted Bundy and Lindsay Clancy’s cases, sparking a debate about a “culture problem.” While on one hand supporters have been backing the mom on trial, others have called for harsh consequences if she is found not guilty.

Attorney Kevin Reddington and defendant Lindsay Clancy listen to Judge William Sullivan, on the day the jury in her murder trial said to Judge Sullivan that they cannot reach a verdict, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 1, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool (via REUTERS)

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The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

‘We have a culture problem’

“Men don’t excuse Ted Bundy’s actions but women are willing to excuse Lindsay Clancy’s actions,” Higby wrote on X. “We have a culture problem.”

While some Netizens pointed out that the two cases are not the same, others agreed that society has a “culture problem” and “double standards.”

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{{^usCountry}} “These two things are not even close to the same, holy retard,” one user commented. “Hence the prospect of repealing the 19th,” another user said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These two things are not even close to the same, holy retard,” one user commented. “Hence the prospect of repealing the 19th,” another user said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Agreed, the double standard is glaring. Maybe it's because society often sees women as inherently more nurturing and less capable of violence. Doesn't make it right though,” wrote a user, while another said, “We do have a culture problem. Men pile on Lindsay Clancy, but are quiet as a mouse when it comes to pedophiles and child rapists.”

“Or perhaps a problem of toxic femininity,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Almost half the incarcerated men in the United States have a mental health issue. Nobody's advocating for their innocence.”

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“No, but there were women that thought he was cute and protested his trial. Thought he was too good looking to be guiltym. The irrational side is always the women,” one user said of Bundy.

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“Comparing every discussion of mental capacity to excusing Ted Bundy isn’t cultural analysis. It’s what happens when nuance exceeds your intellectual bandwidth,” wrote another.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.

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Lindsay has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. If convicted of murder, she faces life in prison without parole. In case she is found not guilty due to a lack of criminal responsibility, she would be committed to a state mental health facility.