Documentary claims late South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham paid for sex with men

Four months after the death of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, the late Republican's personal life has once again become the center of a political storm. A picture taken on July 10 shows U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaking to the media after his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. (REUTERS)

On Thursday, The Young Turks, an American news and commentary program, released a 30-minute documentary where three individuals claiming to be male escorts alleged they were hired by Graham, according to the Washington Times and The New Republic.

Called The Closetocracy, the documentary questions Graham's advocacy and votes against LGBTQ-related legislations in his 30 years in the US Congress and contrasts it with his alleged personal life. A website has also been created called The Lindsey Graham Files, which visually documents the allegations and their timeline in detail.

Ht.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the allegations.

Lindsey Graham never talked about his personal life in detail despite public scrutiny over the years. Back in October 2018, after actor Chelsea Handler publicly accused Graham of homosexuality, he told TMZ in an interview at the Reagan National Airport: "To the extent that it matters, I’m not gay.

"And these comments… I don't think they reflect well on her and I don't know how it makes us a better country, but it's up to her, not me," he had added.

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What Are The Allegations Against Lindsay Graham? The Closetocracy makes several allegations against late Lindsey Graham. It features testimonies of three individuals claiming to be male escorts alleging they were hired for sex by Graham between 2001 and 2015. They appeared in the documentary with their faces and identities revealed. They never met each other but described the same person, it alleged.

The first, Kevin, alleges in the documentary he was paid $120 by Graham in 2001 in Arizona for sex. The individual claims he was only 17 when the alleged incident happened. Next, there is an individual called Jesse who claims that he allegedly had a paid sexual encounter with Graham at The Beacon and a Days Inn in Washington, in 2012 and 2014.

Finally, Cory claims he was allegedly paid $1,500 by the late Senator on November 11, 2015, to have sex at The Mayflower Hotel in Washington.