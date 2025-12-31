There are several long weekends in the US 2026 calendar, per Travel and Leisureand if you plan well, you can make the most of these days amid office work and tight deadlines. Long weekends in the US in 2026: Key dates, holiday breaks, and travel plans to consider(Unsplash - representational image)

Here is a look at the long weekends next year has to offer:

Long weekends in the US in 2026

January

January 1: New Year’s Day (Thursday)

January 2: Take the day off (Friday)

January 3 and 4: Saturday and Sunday, and

January 19: Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday)

January 17 and 18: Saturday and Sunday

February

February 14 and 15: Saturday and Sunday

February 16: Washington’s Birthday (Monday)

May

May 23 and 24: Saturday and Sunday

May 25: Memorial Day (Monday)

June

June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day (Friday)

June 20 and 21: Saturday and Sunday

July

July 3: Independence Day observed (Friday)

July 4 and 5: Saturday and Sunday

September

September 5 and 6: Saturday and Sunday

September 7: Labour Day (Monday)

October

October 10 and 11: Saturday and Sunday

October 12: Columbus Day (Monday)

November

November 11: Veterans Day (Wednesday)

November 26: Thanksgiving Day (Thursday)

November 27: Take the day off (Friday)

November 28 and 29: Saturday and Sunday

December

December 25: Christmas Day (Friday)

December 26 and 27: Saturday and Sunday

Plans to consider for the long weekends

With average temperatures between 24°C and 28°C and milder evenings, January is a fantastic month to visit Maui. Lāhainā and Māʻalaea are prime locations for whale watching during this peak season for humpback whale migrations.

Palm Springs, California, is best visited in February, especially if you want enjoy the pleasant weather and witness the city's shift to warmer days.

Given that Memorial Day falls on the 250th anniversary of the nation in 2026 and that special events are scheduled from May 23 to May 25, visiting Washington, DC, may seem like a natural option.

For June, you can choose Santa Fe for its art, architecture, and high desert scenery, or Savannah for its history-driven exploration and Southern cuisine.

New England destinations such as Vermont and New Hampshire are great picks for October.

If you are willing to travel far in November, you can choose Baja California, where grey whales come from Alaska. Later, humpbacks can be seen in Puerto Vallarta and other parts of the Pacific.

Depending on where you intend to vacation, Christmas can be peaceful, crazy, or both. Common places to visit include Southern California, Florida, and Hawaii.