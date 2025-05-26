Memorial Day 2025: 20 wishes and quotes you can send on WhatsApp to honor veterans

Memorial Day 2025 has now arrived, and is be an apt occasion to remember and pay homage to the United States' military heroes. Here are some wishes to pay tribute to veterans, and also honour those who have lost a loved one in service to the nation. This Memorial Day 2025, pay your respects to veterans with some messages of love and respect(Unsplash)

20 heartfelt Memorial Day wishes for veterans:

1. “Hey, just wanted to say I’m thinking of you today. Your courage and the sacrifices you’ve seen will never be forgotten. 🇺🇸 Sending gratitude your way.”

2. “Happy Memorial Day. I know today’s bittersweet—honoring those we’ve lost. Thank you for your service and for keeping their memories alive. 💙”

3. “To someone who understands the true cost of freedom: Today, I remember the heroes who didn’t come home."

4. “Memorial Day hits different for folks like you. Proud to know someone who served with such heart. Sending respect and a virtual hug!”

5. “Thinking of you today—and the brave souls you served alongside. Their legacy lives on because of people like you. Thank you. 🙏”

6. “Today’s for the ones we lost, but I also want to thank you for standing tall when it mattered most. Hope you’re surrounded by love today.”

7. “Hey, just a quick note to say I’m grateful for your service and the heavy price so many paid. Hope you’re taking time to reflect and recharge.”

8. “Memorial Day reminds me how lucky I am to know heroes like you. Respect!

9. “We wouldn’t have days like today without your sacrifice and theirs. Thank you for everything. Let me know if you want to talk or grab coffee.”

10. “Not just a ‘thank you’ today—but a promise to never forget the ones who gave it all. Proud to call you a friend.”

11. “To a true patriot: I hope today brings peace to your heart as we honor those who didn’t make it back. You’re in my thoughts!”

12. “Memorial Day isn’t just a BBQ day for you. I see that. Thank you for serving, for remembering, and for being someone I deeply admire.”

13. “Sending you strength today. I can’t imagine the stories you hold, but I’ll always listen. Grateful for your service and your heart.”

14. “Today, I’m lighting a candle for the fallen—and thanking God for veterans like you. You’re a living reminder of what courage looks like.”

15. “Hey, hope you’re doing okay today. Just know your service matters, and so do you. Let’s toast to the heroes we miss someday.”

16. “For every name on a wall, every folded flag—we owe you too. Thanks for carrying their legacy. Proud to know you.”

17. “Memorial Day = remembering the ones who wrote checks with their lives. But I also see you, still standing strong. Much love today.”

18. “Thinking of the brothers and sisters you lost—and the strength it took to keep going. You’re a hero in my book. Always here for you.”

19. “Today, I’ll pause not just for the fallen, but for warriors like you who live with those memories. Thank you.”

20. “No words can fix the hurt, but I hope you feel pride today. You’ve honored their sacrifice by living fully. Grateful for you, today and always.”

Why is Memorial Day in the US Celebrated?

Memorial Day honors US military members who died serving their country. It’s a time to remember their sacrifices. Families visit cemeteries, placing flags on graves. Communities hold parades or ceremonies. Many observe a moment of silence at 3 pm.

What is the Origin of Memorial Day?

Memorial Day began after the Civil War (1861–1865), America’s deadliest war. Communities in the North and South separately honored fallen soldiers by decorating graves with flowers. One of the earliest tributes was in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1865. Freed slaves buried Union soldiers and held a ceremony there.