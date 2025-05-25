Memorial Day 2025: Top deals on food at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' and more this holiday

Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the unofficial kickoff to summer. While many will spend the long weekend enjoying cookouts, road trips, or time by the water, others might be looking to dine out or grab a quick bite. Fortunately, several restaurants are offering special deals and discounts to help celebrate the holiday. Most offers are available only on Monday, May 26, 2025. Several restaurants are providing special deals on Memorial Day 2025.(Representative Image: Unsplash )

Also Read: Costco will close all 617 stores on Memorial Day. Here's how you can still shop

List of dine deals on Memorial Day 2025

Following is a list of all the top deals several restaurants and dine-in restaurants have to offer on Memorial Day 2025, as reported by USA Today.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Memorial Day weekend with a sweet deal. Customers get a dozen Original Glazed Doughnuts for just $3.17 when they buy any dozen at the regular price.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ is serving up Memorial Day deals with medium refreshers priced at just $3. Choose from Tropical Guava, Strawberry Dragonfruit, Mango Pineapple, or Raspberry Watermelon, all available with your choice of Lemonade or Sparkling Water. Plus, Dunkin’ Rewards members can earn 100 bonus points by ordering ahead on Memorial Day.

Eight-O-Clock Coffee

The offer, which has been available since May 19 and will end on May 26, offers its customers the code DIVEIN to avail 10% sitewide.

Also Read: Target staff prepare for more layoffs amid store closures: ‘We're prepping resumes’

Carl’s Jr

The restaurant is offering Build Your Own Bag (BYOB) till July 8, which includes 4-piece Chicken Stars, your pick of a Single Cali Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich, plus a side of Natural Cut Fries or Onion Rings—all for only $5.99.

Marco’s Pizza

With code FEED5, customers can enjoy the Crowd Pleaser Combo, which will include 2 medium 1-topping pizzas, CheezyBrea, and CinnaSquares, all for $24.99.

Honey Dew

Honey Dew is honoring veterans this Memorial Day by offering a free small or medium regular coffee exclusively for all veterans as a token of appreciation.

Grimaldi’s

Grimaldi's is offering a 15% discount to all active duty and retired military personnel who present a valid military ID on Monday, May 26. This discount is also available year-round at participating locations but cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.