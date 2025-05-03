Los Angeles high-speed car chase ends up in tragic crash; SUV crushed and driver dead

A person suspected of grand theft in Camarillo, Los Angeles, died after a high-speed car chase that ended in a crash on Friday. Videos and photos from the scene show a door hanging behind the driver's seat following the vehicle's crash into a dumpster truck. The suspect has not been identified yet. A Los Angeles high-speed car chase ended up in a fatal crash(X/Citizen App)

According to officials, the chase began in Ventura County. The pursuit continued through the San Fernando Valley before a crash in the San Gabriel Valley. The vehicle, a Honda SUV, was traveling at over 100 mph for long stretches and even touched 118 mph, TMZ reported.

The crash took place on the 210 Freeway in Pasadena, where the SUV clipped a giant dump truck and spun around in lanes.

NBC Los Angeles cited the Ventura County Sheriff's Department to report that the driver was suspected of stealing from a Target store inside the Camarillo Town Center Shopping Center at around 10 AM local time. The vehicle suffered extensive damage and the side behind the driver's seat swung out onto the highway.

Ambulances were seen at the scene.

Several social media users shared screenshots from videos of the crash. They suspected that the driver's body was ‘ripped in half’, and dangled through the door. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

“What is that dangling from the vehicle?” one person asked on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“That’s his body that got ripped out of the car. Well, at least half of it,” another one added.

However, there is no concrete evidence to back these speculations.