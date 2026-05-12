Loveland CO fire: Map, evacuation updates as blaze burns near Sedona Hills

A wildfire burning near the Sedona Hills neighborhood in the Loveland area of Colorado has prompted mandatory evacuations northeast of Carter Lake. Wildfire burning in Loveland, Colorado. (Unsplash)

What we know so far The fire was first reported just before 3 p.m. near the 2600 block of Sedona Hills Drive, according to emergency officials. By 3:30 p.m., NOCO Alert had issued mandatory evacuation orders for the Sedona Hills neighborhood northeast of Carter Lake. See the map here.

Incident command reported around 4 p.m. local time that the wildfire had grown to an estimated 25 to 30 acres. A third-alarm response has been requested, along with aerial firefighting support.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control said its Multi-Mission Aircraft and additional aviation resources have been deployed to assist crews battling the fire on the ground.

Residents in the affected area are urged to follow evacuation orders and monitor official emergency alerts for updates.