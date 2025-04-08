Lowe’s to close all US stores for 24 hours this month: Here's why
Lowe's will close all 1,751 US stores for 24 hours on Easter Sunday, April 20. Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, and Aldi will also be closed.
In a statement, Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, said the decision was taken to show appreciation for its workers' "continued dedication to serving customers."
“I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round. In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones,” Ellison said, Fox 5 reported.
Lowe's currently operates 1,751 stores nationwide, with the highest number in Texas (144) and Florida (132).
Notably, Home Depot will remain open on April 20.
Last year, JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Macy's, Michaels, and Marshalls were all closed on Easter Sunday.
In a statement to The U.S. Sun last week, Target confirmed it will be closed this Easter.
"Guests can expect regular store hours on April 19 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information," a Target spokesperson told the outlet.
Retailers Closing on Easter Sunday:
Target
Costco
Sam's Club
Publix
ALDI
JCPenney
Kohl's
Macy's
H-E-B
Michaels
Lowe's
Best Buy
T.J. Maxx & Marshalls
Stores Open on Easter Sunday:
Walmart
CVS
Walgreens
Dollar General
Dollar Tree
Trader Joe's
Whole Foods
Home Depot
Kroger