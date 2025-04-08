Lowe’s to close all US stores for 24 hours this month: Here's why

Nationwide hardware chain Lowe’s will close all its stores for 24 hours on Easter Sunday, April 20, joining major retailers like Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, and Aldi. Lowe's will close all 1,751 US stores for 24 hours on Easter Sunday.(UnSplash)

In a statement, Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO, said the decision was taken to show appreciation for its workers' "continued dedication to serving customers."

“I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round. In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones,” Ellison said, Fox 5 reported.

Lowe's currently operates 1,751 stores nationwide, with the highest number in Texas (144) and Florida (132).

Notably, Home Depot will remain open on April 20.

Last year, JCPenney, Kohl's, Target, Macy's, Michaels, and Marshalls were all closed on Easter Sunday.

Also Read: Walmart to face nationwide boycott after massive $25bn loss; When it is and what you should know about economic blackout

In a statement to The U.S. Sun last week, Target confirmed it will be closed this Easter.

"Guests can expect regular store hours on April 19 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information," a Target spokesperson told the outlet.

Also Read: JCPenney to take part in Easter ‘shopping blackout’ after announcing permanent closures in 8 US states; where are they?

Retailers Closing on Easter Sunday:

Target

Costco

Sam's Club

Publix

ALDI

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

H-E-B

Michaels

Lowe's

Best Buy

T.J. Maxx & Marshalls

Stores Open on Easter Sunday:

Walmart

CVS

Walgreens

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Kroger