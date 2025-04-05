In a move that is sure to impact shoppers nationwide, Target has announced it will close all of its 1,978 stores for a full 24 hours in the coming weeks to observe the Easter holiday. While Target will pause its operations to allow employees to spend time with family, Walmart will remain open, offering customers access to groceries and essentials for those with last-minute needs. Target will close all 1,978 stores for 24 hours to observe Easter, allowing employees to spend time with family. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(AP)

Also Read: Walmart to face nationwide boycott after massive $25bn loss; When it is and what shoppers should know economic blackout

Target to participate in the US retail blackout

Target told the US Sun, “Guests can expect regular store hours on April 19 and can check Target.com or the Target app for local store information.” The store is one of the many retailers who are taking a break on teh occasion of Easter.

The retail store’s announcement comes ahead of the occasion of Easter also known as Resurrection Day or Pascha suggests the end of the Lent and does not have a fixed date. It is calculated via the lunar calendar. This year Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 20. Target is otherwise known for welcoming its customers on other holidays such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and New Year's Day and only shuts down for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

However, while the huge corporation will remain closed for the day, customer scan alk into Walmart for their everyday essentials or any last-minute shopping spree. Other stores like Trader Joe’s and Kroger locations are expected to be open for teh occasion.

Also Read: Social Security payments 2025 can't cover cost of property taxes in 20 US cities; which are they?

Which other stores will remain closed on Easter Holiday?

Following is the list of stores set to shut down for a day on the occasion of Easter, as reported by The Mirror US.

Target

Costco

Aldi

Sam's Club

Publix

While many stores have not announced their closure for Easter, it can be predicted based on their schedule of the last year. Stores like JCPenney, Kohl's, Macy's, H-E-B, Michaels, Lowe's, Best Buy, and Marshalls were closed last year, thus, there is a probability that they shut down on April 20 as well.