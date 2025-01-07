Luigi Mangione bought 400 copies of Indian author Jash Dholani’s book, flew to Mumbai to try and meet the author

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s alleged killer Luigi Mangione was obsessed with Indian author Jash Dholani’s book ‘Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books,’ which is known for examining philosophical viewpoints from a range of authors, his travel friends have claimed. In fact, he bought 400 copies of the book and even flew to Mumbai to try and give his personal feedback to the author, it has been claimed. Luigi Mangione bought 400 copies of Indian author Jash Dholani’s book (Curtis Means/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

Amazon.com says of the book, “Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books curates the best insights from some of the best books ever written. You will understand the symbolism of mandalas with Carl Jung, peep into Napoleon Bonaparte's mind, and explore Aldous Huxley's argument for deleting Netflix. Open this book and you'll converse with mavericks, architects, and philosopher-kings.”

Mangione also visited an expensive gun range during a trip to Thailand just months before the murder, according to his travel friends, German tourists Paul and Max. The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate went to the gun range after leaving the United States to embark on a solo Asia trip early last year, the German tourists who met him during his tours told TMZ’s ‘Luigi Mangione: The Mind of a Killer’ documentary. Choosing to skip a beach day, Mangione headed to the range, his travel friends said. Paul and Max said they travelled extensively with Mangione through Asia.

Luigi Mangione fled the US to “zen out” on a solo Asia trip before the murder

It was previously reported that Mangione vanished for several months after fleeing the US to “zen out” on a solo Asia trip before suddenly returning to kill Thompson in the Big Apple. According to The New York Times, Mangione left his co-living space in Hawaii and set off to Asia earlier in 2024, stopping in places like Japan and Thailand.

On April 27 last year, while hiking in Japan’s Nara region, Magione said in an audio message sent to a friend, “I want some time to zen out.”

Mangione started losing touch with family and friends later during the trip, before he was back in New York City, where he allegedly shot Thompson dead on a sidewalk in Midtown. Cops arrested him at a Pennsylvania McDonald’s following a manhunt.