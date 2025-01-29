Lunar New Year 2025: Celebrations across 10 U.S. cities mark the 'Year of the Snake'

Chinese New Year also known as the Lunar New Year has steadily gained momentum in the United States. This year the day is being celebrated on January 29, 2025, and bringing in the Year of Wood Snake which is a symbol of creativity, wisdom and personal growth. With its celebrations becoming more prominent and widely recognized across various states. As the Chinese-American population continues to grow and the country's cultural landscape becomes increasingly diverse, the holiday has expanded beyond traditional communities, with more cities embracing vibrant festivities, parades, and events. Local residents in a lion costume perform during the celebration on the eve of the Lunar New Year in the area known as Chinatown in Washington, U.S. January 28, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria(REUTERS)

Lunar New Year 2025 celebrations across 10 cities in the US

What was once a niche celebration has now become an important occasion. Lunar New Year celebrations draw attention from people of all backgrounds and offer a glimpse into the rich cultural traditions of the community. Here is how 10 American states are bringing in the Lunar New Year.

New York City

Tonight, New York City is lighting up in a dazzling display to celebrate the Lunar New Year, marking the arrival of the Year of the Snake. Iconic landmarks across the city, including the Empire State Building and the Times Square billboards, will be illuminated in vibrant colours to honour the occasion. The festivities will begin on Wednesday, January 29 and will go on for 15 days. The two-week-long celebrations will culminate on February 12 in a colourful Lantern Festival, as reported by USA Today.

Washington

The city will kick off the celebrations for the Lunar New Year with a blending of traditions from Cina, Korea and Vietnam. The highlight of the celebrations will be the parade which will take place in Chinatown where people will get to enjoy lion dances, cultural performances and other street processions. Celebrations are all about getting in touch with the culture and learning more about the traditions. Thus, there will be fun and interactive workshops for people attending to understand the community better.

Houston

Houston is one of the most happening places during the Lunar Year given the Texas Lunar Festival is one of teh biggest events in teh country. The celebrations stretch for two days and include lion dances, a display of martial arts, delicious food trucks and hands-on traditional activities.

San Francisco

The official Chinese New Year celebrations kick off with an opening ceremony on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, marking the start of the festivities. Highlighting the celebrations, the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant & Coronation Ball will take place on Valentine's Day, followed by the grand Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday, February 15. For those looking to stay updated, the full event schedule is available on the Chinese Parade website.

Boston

The Lunar New Year celebrations begin on January 28 and will go on till mid-February. The celebrations will also feature exciting events like Boston Chinatown Tours, a Chinese New Year Pop-Up Market, a Lunar New Year Night Market, and a Lunar New Year Cultural Village, offering a wide range of activities for everyone to enjoy.

Seattle

The Lunar New Year celebrations will be held along S. King Street and Hing Hay Park by the Seattle Chinatown International District on February 22. The event will include family-friendly activities, food from over 40 vendors, and cultural exhibitions along with Lion and dragon dances, as reported by OnlyInYourState.

Chicago

Chicago will be celebrating the Year of Snake with festivities beginning on January 26 and stretching to February 9, 2025. The celebrations will include culinary events, cultural celebrations, shopping, specials and more. The highlight of the event will be two parades– Argyle on Feb. 8 and one in Chicago's Chinatown on Feb. 9.

Miami

Miami is currently more than a vacation spot as it is celebrating teh Lunar New Year with fine dining experiences. The celebrations will kick off on January 29 and continue till early February. Visitors can enjoy some noteworthy events including fancy dining at Hakkasan and Toku, a Lunar New Year Rave, the Overseas Chinese Spring Festival Gala, and an Asian street market.

Austin

On February 2, 2025, join the celebration at the Lunar New Year Festival in Austin, a free, family-friendly event hosted at The Paper + Craft Pantry. The festival will feature a vibrant vendor pop-up market offering delicious food, unique crafts, art, and books, along with exciting lion and dragon dances. There will also be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy, making it a perfect way to ring in the Lunar New Year with your loved ones.

Portland

The Lunar New Year celebrations at the Lan Su Chinese Garden in Portland will run from January 29 to February 23, 2025, offering a mesmerizing cultural experience. Visitors can enjoy stunning floating lantern sculptures and lights, explore cultural exhibits, and immerse themselves in traditional Chinese music and performances. The festive atmosphere at the Lan Su Garden promises to be truly captivating, making it a must-visit destination this season.