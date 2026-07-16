'MAGA is going to wake up': Loomer rips Putin adviser Dugin, accuses Russia of targeting Trump supporters

Laura Loomer has responded sharply to Russian political philosopher and Putin's adviser Alexander Dugin after he described her as a symbol of what much of humanity hates. In a post on X on July 15, Loomer said Dugin’s remarks showed that her criticism of alleged Russian influence efforts within MAGA circles had struck a nerve.

Laura Loomer accuses Russia of targeting Trump supporters after Dugin's post (AP)

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She went further, accusing Russia of pushing propaganda through former MAGA figures and warning supporters of President Donald Trump about what she called a growing disinformation campaign.

Dugin criticizes Laura Loomer

The exchange began when Alexander Dugin posted a message on X criticizing Loomer.

“Laura Loomer is the eloquent symbol of the modern American identity. Very eloquent. It physically summarises what the whole humanity (and sane, healthy part of the Western humanity) hates.”

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{{^usCountry}} Dugin is a Russian philosopher known for promoting a multipolar world order, a political idea that challenges a U.S.-led global system. His comments appeared to be directed at Loomer’s recent criticism of Russia and figures she believes are spreading pro-Russia narratives in conservative spaces. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dugin is a Russian philosopher known for promoting a multipolar world order, a political idea that challenges a U.S.-led global system. His comments appeared to be directed at Loomer’s recent criticism of Russia and figures she believes are spreading pro-Russia narratives in conservative spaces. {{/usCountry}}

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Loomer later shared Dugin’s post and argued that his criticism was proof that her message was having an impact.

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Laura Loomer alleges Russian influence in MAGA

In her response, Loomer wrote: “Putin’s advisor Alexander Dugin @AGDugin says I am the symbol of the modern American identity and that everyone hates me.”

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She then claimed that Russian officials and allies were using former MAGA personalities to promote what she described as “multipolar propaganda” on social media and in podcast circles.

“I guess I really pissed these Russians off by calling out the Russian government’s use of formerly MAGA individuals to push their multipolar propaganda on social media and within Podcastistan,” Loomer wrote.

She also predicted that MAGA supporters would eventually reject those efforts.

“MAGA is going to wake up to this Russian disinformation campaign, and then the tables are going to rapidly turn.”

Loomer additionally linked the issue to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), saying there would be backlash against anyone aligned with groups that have called for Trump’s assassination.

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The back-and-forth highlights a growing divide within parts of the America First movement over foreign policy, Russia’s role in conservative media spaces, and competing views on global influence.

Neither Dugin’s post nor Loomer’s response included evidence to support their broader claims, but the exchange became another public clash in an ongoing online debate.