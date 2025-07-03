‘MAGA is not happy’: Donald Trump issues warning as ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill stalls

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday lashed out at his own party members in the House of Representatives as his ‘Big, Beautiful' tax bill stalled in a key procedural vote. US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Republicans(AP)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump issued a warning. He said that ‘MAGA’ wasn't happy with the Republicans who voted against the bill, and the action would cost them votes.

“Largest Tax Cuts in History and a Booming Economy vs. Biggest Tax Increase in History, and a Failed Economy. What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT’S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!” Trump wrote in a post.

As many as five Republicans voted no to moving the bill to the House of Representatives floor for debate on Wednesday. The party could only afford to lose three votes.

Trump had earlier called the bill the ‘biggest tax cut in history’ and pushed the Republicans to get it past the House. He has imposed a deadline of July 4 for the bill's signing.

Who voted against Donald Trump's ‘Big Beautiful' bill?

While the Democrats expectedly voted against Donald Trump's tax bill in the House, surprisingly, as many as five Republicans joined them.

These were Representatives Andrew Clyde, Victoria Spartz, Keith Self, Brian Fitzpatrick, and Thomas Massie.

Clyde, a Georgia Republican, is said to be unhappy about the removal of a measure from the bill that would have eliminated a registration requirement and fee for firearms silencers.

Spartz, a fiscal conservative from Indiana, has indicated that while she will oppose this procedural vote, she will ultimately vote for the bill itself.

Self, a Texas Republican who is part of the Freedom Caucus, has indicated he supports the framework passed by the House in June.

Flitzpatrick, a centrist from Pennsylvania, has opposed the appeal of the Affordable Care Act.

Massie opposed the House’s initial version of Donald Trump’s agenda earlier this summer and has been firm that he will oppose the final bill.