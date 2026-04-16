‘Major’ Nancy Guthrie update to be revealed today? ‘The Midwest Pundit’ sparks buzz with big claim, ‘I am shook’

A “major” update on the Nancy Guthrie case will be revealed at 9 pm ET on Wednesday, April 15, media personality The Midwest Pundit claimed on X.

People visit a banner with notes from hundreds of well-wishers and n image of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, outside the KVOA Newsroom in Tucson, Ariz., on Friday, March 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Noble)(AP)

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Crimewives Club, an X account that shares investigation updates, shared a screenshot of The Midwest Pundit’s post, writing, “For those of you that are believers of The Midwest Pundit. With this plus the weird TODAY show thing happening this morning I am SHOOK”.

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{{^usCountry}} While some in the comment section said The Midwest Pundit is a reliable source for information, others questioned his credibility. There has been no official announcement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or Sheriff Chris Nanos about a major update that could be revealed. No suspect identified {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While some in the comment section said The Midwest Pundit is a reliable source for information, others questioned his credibility. There has been no official announcement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department or Sheriff Chris Nanos about a major update that could be revealed. No suspect identified {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A major update on the case would be the identification of a suspect. Nancy’s whereabouts are also unknown, even though her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.” However, she also stressed in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A major update on the case would be the identification of a suspect. Nancy’s whereabouts are also unknown, even though her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, acknowledged that her mother may already be “gone.” However, she also stressed in a video that she and her relatives “still believe in a miracle” and “still believe that she can come home.” {{/usCountry}}

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“She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy,” Savannah said. “And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

While there has been no update on Nancy’s whereabouts, a couple of new notes sent to TMZ by a person who claimed they were not the kidnapper provided contradictory statements – once claiming she is dead, and at another instance claiming she was seen alive in Mexico.

Read More | What makes Nancy Guthrie's disappearance unusual? Explaining how the case differs from other missing person cases

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Sheriff Nanos previously said that the Sheriff's Department is still working with the FBI, labs around the country and forensics examiners on "thousands (of hours) of video footage we still have to sort through.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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