Many injured after drone crashes into crowd at Florida Christmas show, mom says young son fighting for his life

Several people were injured after drones at a Florida Christmas show collided in mid-air and were sent crashing into the crowd below at high speed. A young boy’s mother has said he is clinging to his life. Many injured after drone crashes into crowd at Florida Christmas show (@MosquitoCoFL/X)

The Orlando Fire Department told News 6 that one person sustained a minor injury. However, two mothers have claimed that their son was left “fighting for his life in the ER” after being struck in the chest by a rogue drone.

A video of the incident shows the mishap unfold, with the audience gasping and frightened children screaming. Hundreds of red and green drones lit up the night skies during the 6:30 pm show, run by Sky Elements Drones in partnership with the City of Orlando. However, clusters of the unmanned aircraft suddenly began to break ranks, coming down to earth without warning.

One video posted on TikTok shows the drones streak toward the ground, as a chorus of “whoa” can be heard from the ground. A child is heard asking, “What’s happening?”

The show reportedly went on despite the mishap. However, the 8 pm show was cancelled, the City of Orlando said in an announcement on X. “Due to technical difficulties the 8 p.m. Holiday Drone Show at Lake Eola has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience,” the post reads.

Andrea Otero, the city’s public information manager, told People, “We are in contact with the vendor to determine what occurred with the operation. FAA is handling the investigation.”

‘They will be held accountable for what was done to my son’

Mothers Jessica Lumedge and Adriana Edgerton shared updates on Facebook about their child who was allegedly hit by a drone. Lumedge shared a photo of the child, captioning it, “Pray for my son, we went to the Drone show at Lake Eola and one of the drones hit him in his chest, he is awaiting surgery. JUSTICE FOR ALEZANDER”.

A few hours later, Edgerton wrote, “God please be with me! My baby is going into emergency heart surgery off of just trying to watch a drone show at Lake Eola Park! I am beyond words beyond terrified! City of Orlando - Government and Sky Elements Drones really have some explaining to do. They will be held accountable for what was done to my son. I pray he makes it out of this!”

A GoFundMe has been set up by Lumedge for the child, Alezander. “Our family attended the drone show at Lake Eola on 12/21. One of the drones shot into my son's chest, and our family would be so grateful for support for Alezander,” the page reads.