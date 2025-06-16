Maple Grove shelter-in-place: Vance Boelter spotted on 90th Ave amid Sibley County reports?

UPDATE: Vance Boelter was taken into custody. He was arrested minutes ago near Green Isle, KSTP reported. Law enforcement search the area around a vehicle on 301st Avenue on June 15, 2025 in Belle Plaine, Minnesota(Getty Images via AFP)

Maple Grove Police Department on Sunday issued a shelter-in-place for residents, without giving specifics. This comes as authorities are rampantly searching for Vance Boelter, who shot two Minnesota lawmakers, killing one. At a press conference earlier in the day, authorities confirmed that the suspect is not in custody and is believed to be alive.

However, an alert in Maple Grove, which is just north of Minneapolis, has caused confusion. Police is yet to confirm if the alert was related to Boelter's whereabouts.

“Report of Minnesota shooter spotted wearing military gear in Sibley County, Minnesota,” one social media user noted.

Read More: Vance Boelter leaving the US, fleeing to Canada? Officials provide latest update on Minnesota shooting suspect

“MN Shooter spotted on foot near in military gear and armed near the 355 block of 200th St. Lock your doors and shelter in place,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Drew Evans, superintendent of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said at a news conference that a nationwide warrant is out for Boetler's arrest. He added that officers found a car they believed the suspect was using, a few miles from his home in Green Isle. He also said they found evidence in the car that was relevant to the investigation, but did not provide details.

This comes as former Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed in their Brooklyn Park home. Sen John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife, Yvette, were injured in a separate shooting.

Read More: Vance Boelter social media: Old LinkedIn post saying ‘keep the United States in your prayers’ surfaces

The FBI has issued a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to his arrest and conviction. They also shared a photo of Boelter wearing a tan cowboy hat and asked the public to report sightings.

US Sen Amy Klobuchar shared a statement from Yvette Hoffman on Sunday.

“John is enduring many surgeries right now and is closer every hour to being out of the woods,” Yvette Hoffman said in a text that Klobuchar posted on social media. “He took 9 bullet hits. I took 8 and we are both incredibly lucky to be alive. We are gutted and devastated by the loss of Melissa and Mark. We have no words. There is never a place for this kind of political hate.”