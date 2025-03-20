March 29 Solar Eclipse: THESE states will see partial eclipse - visibility and other details

The first solar eclipse of this year will take place on Saturday, March 29. According to NASA, the eclipse will be seen from parts of North America, Europe, Africa, Northern Asia, South America, Greenland, and Iceland. There will be no visibility from India. This year's first solar eclipse will be visible from these US states on March 29.(Unsplash )

In the US, the partial solar eclipse will be visible in the eastern and northeastern regions, where the sun will rise partially eclipsed. The following states will experience the eclipse to varying degrees:

Maine:

Visibility: One of the best locations in the US to view the eclipse, with up to 93% of the sun obscured at sunrise in northern Maine.

New Hampshire:

Visibility: Significant obscuration, though less than Maine, with northern areas seeing a deeper partial eclipse (around 80-90% coverage at sunrise).

Vermont:

Visibility: Similar to New Hampshire, with northern parts experiencing up to 80-90% obscuration at sunrise.

New York:

Visibility: Northern and eastern parts, including areas near the Canadian border, will see a noticeable partial eclipse (up to 50-70% obscuration), while New York City will see less (around 30-40%).

Massachusetts:

Visibility: Eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, will see around 40-50% of the sun obscured at sunrise.

Rhode Island:

Visibility: Approximately 40-50% obscuration at sunrise.

Connecticut:

Visibility: Around 30-40% obscuration at sunrise.

Pennsylvania:

Visibility: Northeastern Pennsylvania will see around 20-30% obscuration, while western areas may see less or miss it entirely if sunrise occurs after the eclipse ends.

New Jersey:

Visibility: Northern areas will see around 20-30% obscuration, with less coverage in the south.

Virginia:

Visibility: Northern coastal areas, such as Virginia Beach, will see a slight partial eclipse (around 10-20% obscuration), while much of the state will see minimal coverage.

Maryland:

Visibility: Around 10-20% obscuration in northern areas, with minimal visibility in the south.

Delaware:

Visibility: Approximately 10-20% obscuration.

Washington, D.C.:

Visibility: Very slight, with only about 1-5% of the sun obscured at sunrise.

Other States: States west of the Mississippi River and in the central US (eg, Texas, California, Illinois) will generally miss the eclipse, as it will end before sunrise in those regions.

Timing: The partial solar eclipse begins globally at 08:50 UTC (4:50 AM EDT) and ends at 12:43 UTC (8:43 AM EDT). In the US, it will be visible at sunrise, which varies by location (e.g., around 6:30-7:00 AM EDT in the Northeast).

Here is the list of cities along with their times and coverage (as per NASA):

Baltimore, Maryland (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:55 a.m.

Maximum: 6:57 a.m.

Coverage: 3%

Partial Ends: 7:02 a.m.

Boston, Mass. (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:31 a.m.

Maximum: 6:38 a.m.

Coverage: 43%

Partial Ends: 7:07 a.m.

Buffalo, New York (USA)

Partial Begins: 7:02 a.m.

Maximum: 7:05 a.m.

Coverage: 2%

Partial Ends: 7:09 a.m.

New York, New York (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:44 a.m.

Maximum: 6:46 a.m.

Coverage: 22%

Partial Ends: 7:04 a.m.

Philadelphia, Penn. (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:49 a.m.

Maximum: 6:51 a.m.

Coverage: 12%

Partial Ends: 7:03 a.m.

Portland, Maine (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:27 a.m.

Maximum: 6:30 a.m.

Coverage: 64%

Partial Ends: 7:10 a.m.

Washington, D.C. (USA)

Partial Begins: 6:56 a.m.

Maximum: 6:59 a.m.

Coverage: 1%

Partial Ends: 7:01 a.m.

Algiers (Algeria)

Partial Begins: 11:02 a.m.

Maximum: 11:41 a.m.

Coverage: 7%

Partial Ends: 12:20 p.m.

Berlin (Germany)

Partial Begins: 11:32 a.m.

Maximum: 12:19 p.m.

Coverage: 15%

Partial Ends: 1:07 p.m.

Casablanca (Morocco)

Partial Begins: 9:34 a.m.

Maximum: 10:22 a.m.

Coverage: 17%

Partial Ends: 11:13 a.m.

Dakar (Senegal)

Partial Begins: 9:10 a.m.

Maximum: 9:38 a.m.

Coverage: 4%

Partial Ends: 10:07 a.m.

Dublin (Ireland)

Partial Begins: 10:01 a.m.

Maximum: 11:00 a.m.

Coverage: 41%

Partial Ends: 12:00 p.m.

Halifax (Canada)

Partial Begins: 7:00 a.m.

Maximum: 7:17 a.m.

Coverage: 83%

Partial Ends: 8:12 a.m.

Krakow (Poland)

Partial Begins: 11:49 a.m.

Maximum: 12:24 p.m.

Coverage: 5%

Partial Ends: 12:59 p.m.

Lisbon (Portugal)

Partial Begins: 9:37 a.m.

Maximum: 10:31 a.m.

Coverage: 27%

Partial Ends: 11:27 a.m.

London (U.K.)

Partial Begins: 10:07 a.m.

Maximum: 11:03 a.m.

Coverage: 31%

Partial Ends: 12:00 p.m.

Madrid (Spain)

Partial Begins: 10:48 a.m.

Maximum: 11:40 a.m.

Coverage: 21%

Partial Ends: 12:33 p.m.

Milan (Italy)

Partial Begins: 11:21 a.m.

Maximum: 12:04 p.m.

Coverage: 10%

Partial Ends: 12:48 p.m.

Montreal (Canada)

Partial Begins: 6:39 a.m.

Maximum: 6:42 a.m.

Coverage: 47%

Partial Ends: 7:13 a.m.

Nuuk (Greenland)

Partial Begins: 7:57 a.m.

Maximum: 8:53 a.m.

Coverage: 87%

Partial Ends: 9:53 a.m.

Oslo (Norway)

Partial Begins: 11:30 a.m.

Maximum: 12:24 p.m.

Coverage: 30%

Partial Ends: 1:19 p.m.

Ottawa (Canada)

Partial Begins: 6:48 a.m.

Maximum: 6:51 a.m.

Coverage: 30%

Partial Ends: 7:13 a.m.

Paramaribo (Suriname)

Partial Begins: 6:40 a.m.

Maximum: 6:42 a.m.

Coverage: 1%

Partial Ends: 6:47 a.m.

Paris (France)

Partial Begins: 11:08 a.m.

Maximum: 12:01 p.m.

Coverage: 24%

Partial Ends: 12:56 p.m.

Reykjavik (Iceland)

Partial Begins: 10:05 a.m.

Maximum: 11:05 a.m.

Coverage: 68%

Partial Ends: 12:07 p.m.

St. John’s (Canada)

Partial Begins: 6:57 a.m.

Maximum: 7:52 a.m.

Coverage: 83%

Partial Ends: 8:51 a.m.

Saint Petersburg (Russia)

Partial Begins: 2:00 p.m.

Maximum: 2:43 p.m.

Coverage: 13%

Partial Ends: 3:25 pm

Stockholm (Sweden)

Partial Begins: 11:40 a.m.

Maximum: 12:31 p.m.

Coverage: 22%

Partial Ends: 1:21 p.m.

Vienna (Austria)

Partial Begins: 11:41 a.m.

Maximum: 12:17 p.m.

Coverage: 6%

Partial Ends: 12:54 p.m.