Marco Rubio steps in for first White House press briefing, draws laughter | Watch video

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stepped in to deliver his first White House press briefing, drawing laughter from reporters as he made a light-hearted entrance. A clip shows Rubio briefly peeking through the door before walking into the briefing room, prompting chuckles from those present.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a press briefing in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington.(AP)

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Smiling, he greeted the room with, “Okay. Hello!” as members of the press responded.

Rubio confirmed at the outset that he was temporarily taking over briefing duties.

‘Filling in’ during maternity leave

“I’ll be filling in for Karoline today, obviously… So I’ll have brief remarks here, and then we’ll get to your questions,” he said, referring to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

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{{^usCountry}} Leavitt is currently on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leavitt is currently on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rubio began his remarks by addressing the ongoing situation involving Iran. “They are insane in the brain,” Rubio said of Iranian leaders, calling the country a “vicious regime” run by “radical” clerics. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio began his remarks by addressing the ongoing situation involving Iran. “They are insane in the brain,” Rubio said of Iranian leaders, calling the country a “vicious regime” run by “radical” clerics. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The world is a victim of Iran because they are terrorists… but the people of Iran are daily victims of the regime and the president has deep sympathy for what they are going through,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The world is a victim of Iran because they are terrorists… but the people of Iran are daily victims of the regime and the president has deep sympathy for what they are going through,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rubio also criticised Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz. “This is what Iran is saying: we will shut down the Straits… no country in the world can go through, unless we allow you to go through… That’s crazy. Who would agree to that?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rubio also criticised Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz. “This is what Iran is saying: we will shut down the Straits… no country in the world can go through, unless we allow you to go through… That’s crazy. Who would agree to that?” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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During the briefing, Rubio also talked about the details of “Project Freedom,” a plan announced by President Donald Trump. He said the initiative aims to escort ships and “rescue nearly 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries that are trapped inside the Gulf,” describing it as “a favor to the world.”

Also Read: Trump speaks on Iran war, elections in front of children as they yawn: ‘You might be too young…’

“For more than two months now, these innocent sailors have been stranded,” Rubio said, adding that the operation is defensive in nature.

“This is not an offensive operation… there’s no shooting unless we're shot at first. We’re not attacking them, but if they're attacking us or they’re attacking a ship, you need to respond to that,” he added.

Another role added to Rubio’s portfolio

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According to The Daily Beast, Rubio’s appearance adds to an expanding list of responsibilities. In addition to serving as Secretary of State, he is also acting national security adviser and has previously taken on other interim roles within the administration.

His temporary stint at the briefing podium comes as part of a broader arrangement, with multiple senior officials expected to rotate press duties during Leavitt’s absence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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