Trump speaks on Iran war, elections in front of children as they yawn: ‘You might be too young…’

US President Donald Trump drew criticism after making remarks about Iran and US elections while addressing a group of children during a White House ceremony. According to reports by The Mirror US and The Independent, the event marked the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test Award. US President Donald Trump speaks during a memorandum signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg) This is a program recognizing students who meet physical benchmarks such as sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups and running. Trump was joined by athletes including Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player, Amani Oruwariye and Noah Syndergaard, along with members of his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. ‘You might be too young’: Nuclear weapons remark During the ceremony, Trump also spoke about Iran, directly addressing the children present. “We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon… You might be too young for this… But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon or the world would be in trouble,” he said, according to a video shared on X. Also Read: Trump mocked for clarifying spelling of ‘whole’ at Oval Office event, ‘We have a toddler for President’

In separate remarks, Trump also added: “They don't like playing games with us… We've basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.” Trump described violence involving Iranian protesters in graphic terms, saying people were shot “right between the eyes” and claiming large numbers had been killed.