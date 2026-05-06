Trump tells young volleyball player ‘soccer might be better’ in viral Oval Office video | Watch

The interaction took place during a White House ceremony marking the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

“Wow… And with your height, do you smash the ball, the volleyball? Can you jump high?... Soccer might be better." he said. "I'm just looking, I think she'd be a great soccer player. That's good, good luck, okay?” he added.

US President Donald Trump is drawing attention after a video showed him advising a young girl to consider soccer over volleyball during an Oval Office interaction. In the clip, Trump is seen speaking to the child about her sport before suggesting a switch.

The program recognizes students who meet physical benchmarks such as sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups and running. The event included schoolchildren and athletes such as Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player, Amani Oruwariye and Noah Syndergaard, along with members of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

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Social media reactions The clip has prompted mixed reactions online.

"A president with time to give amateur sports advice to children while the country burns. Inspiring stuff," one comment by an X user read. “Call him what you will he’s funny,” read another.

“Even the kids understand he wasn’t serious, no way you guys are that retarded,” one comment pointed. “Lol that’s funny” read yet another comment.

Iran remarks during same event The moment comes from the same event where Trump later made remarks about Iran while addressing the children present.

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“We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon… You might be too young for this… But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon or the world would be in trouble,” he also said in during the event.

Several children present appeared disengaged, with some seen yawning and fidgeting as Trump continued speaking. Some expressed concern about the nature of the remarks being made in front of school-aged children, while others questioned the appropriateness of the setting.