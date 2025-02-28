Mardi Gras 2025: When is it being celebrated and where to catch the best parades in New Orleans

Mardi Gras is here, and the celebrations are in full swing. What began as a religious observance before the Christian Lenten season has evolved into a multi-week extravaganza of revelry, taking place across the world. From the streets of France to the vibrant festivals of Brazil, cities everywhere are getting in on the action. But it is in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Mardi Gras truly comes to life. Mardi Gras, a vibrant celebration originating from ancient traditions, peaks in New Orleans with parades and revelry. This year's festivities will occur until March 4. (AP Photo/Andrew J. Cohoon, File)(AP)

With parades, costumes, king cake, and a spirit of joy, this city's traditions make the celebration one-of-a-kind. As the grand finale approaches, dive into the history and festivities that make Mardi Gras in New Orleans so legendary.

When is Mardi Gras 2025 and why does New Orleans celebrate it?

Mardi Gras which translates from French to “Fat Tuesday” will be celebrated on March 4, this year. It will be followed by Ash Wednesday on March 5 which marks the beginning of the Lenten season that stretches over 40 days and culminates with Easter, as reported by USA Today.

Mardi Gras has a rich history that stretches back thousands of years, rooted in ancient pagan spring and fertility rituals, long before it became associated with the Christian tradition. Known also as Carnival, this festive season is celebrated in countries around the world with large Roman Catholic populations.

Louisiana, originally colonised by the French, has preserved its deep French and Cajun cultural influences, which include the vibrant Mardi Gras celebrations. These traditions have been passed down through generations.

When are the Mardi Gras 2025 parades in New Orleans?

As the vibrant carnival season in New Orleans nears its grand finale, the streets will come alive with parades celebrating the spirit of Mardi Gras. From now until Mardi Gras Tuesday, March 4, expect a colourful mix of floats, music, and revelry at every turn. And even after the official season concludes, dog lovers can get in on the fun with parades dedicated to our furry friends.

Following are the specific Mardi Gras 2025 parade routes:

Friday, February 28

Krewe of Bosom Buddies: 11:30 a.m., French Quarter

Krewe of Hermes: 5:30 p.m.. Uptown New Orleans

Krewe d'Etat: 6:30 p.m., Uptown New Orleans (Krewe of Morpheus follows)

Krewe of Selene: 6:30 p.m., Slidell (Krewe of Dionysus follows)

Saturday, March 1

Krewe of Iris: 11 a.m., Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Tucks: Noon, Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of NOMTOC: 10:45 a.m., Westbank

Krewe of Endymion: 4 p.m., Mid-City

Krewe of Bush: 9 a.m., Bush

Krewe of Iris: 6 p.m., Kenner

Sunday, March 2

Krewe of Athena: 5:30 p.m., Metairie

Krewe of Okeanos: 11 a.m., Uptown New Orleans (Krewe of Mid-City follows)

Krewe of Thoth: Noon, Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Bacchus: 5:15 p.m., Uptown New Orleans

Monday, March 3

Krewe of Centurions: 6 p.m., Metairie (Krewe of Kings follows)

Krewe of Proteus: 5:15 p.m., Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Orpheus: 6 p.m., Uptown New Orleans

Tuesday, March 4

Krewe of Argus: 11 a.m., Metairie (Krewe of Elks Jeffersonians follows)

Krewe of Zulu: 8 a.m., Uptown New Orleans

Krewe of Rex: 10:30 a.m., Uptown New Orleans (Krewe of Elks Orleans and Krewe of Crescent City follow)

Covington Lions Club: 10 a.m., Covington (Carnival in Covington follows)

Krewe of Folsom: 2 p.m., Folsom

Sunday, March 9

Krewe of Barkus: 2 p.m., French Quarter

Krewe of Mardi PAWS: 2 p.m., Covington

Saturday, March 15

Krewe du Pooch: Noon, Mandeville