Mark Zuckerberg joining DOGE after Elon Musk's exit? Here's what we know

Rumors about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wanting to join the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) after Elon Musk stepped down surfaced on social media. The speculation was fueled by a post on X. A self-described commentary account, @elonmuskokay, claimed: “Mark Zuckerberg wants to become part of the DOGE team.” Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks at LlamaCon 2025, an AI developer conference, in Menlo Park(AP)

Soon, other X users made similar claims. However, we couldn't find any credible reports about Zuckerberg's rumored move. Other posts on the platform, including one from @WFODavid on May 28, 2025, suggested Zuckerberg might replace Musk as DOGE director.

Elon Musk’s Exit from DOGE

Elon Musk, who served as a special government employee and public face of DOGE, announced his departure earlier this week. The billionaire cited a desire to refocus on Tesla and SpaceX, following a 71% drop in Tesla’s quarterly profits and investor concerns about his divided attention.

During his 128-day tenure, Musk led aggressive cost-cutting efforts, claiming $175 billion in savings. The 53-year-old attended a press conference with President Donald Trump on Friday.

During a farewell event in the Oval Office, Trump lauded Musk's work.

"Elon is really not leaving. He's going to be back and forth," Trump said from behind the Resolute Desk. The president further presented Musk with a large golden key inside a wooden box bearing his signature, a gift he said he reserved only for "very special people."

"He had to go through the slings and arrows, which is a shame because he's an incredible patriot," he added.

“I think the DOGE team is doing an incredible job. They're going to continue to be doing an incredible job," Musk said after accepting a ceremonial key from the president.