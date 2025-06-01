‘Tried prescription ketamine few years ago’: Elon Musk on alleged drug use report

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, has denied claims reported by The New York Times that his drug use “went well beyond occasional use.” Elon Musk was consuming drugs “far more intensely” than already known while campaigning for Donald Trump during 2024 presidential polls, the New York Times reported.(Bloomberg)

While replying to a post on X, Elon Musk accused The New York Times of “lying”, but acknowledged that he had used “prescription” ketamine a few years ago and had already disclosed this on social media.

The NYT report also mentioned that Musk had previously said he was prescribed ketamine for depression and was taking it every two weeks.

In the same reply, Musk said ketamine “helps for getting out of dark mental holes”, but added that he has not used it since.

Musk’s remarks came in response to a post that read, “Given Elon Musk’s business track record, any drugs he’s taking should be put in the public’s drinking water.”

“Also, to be clear, I am NOT taking drugs! The New York Times was lying their a@@ off. I tried *prescription* ketamine a few years ago and said so on 𝕏, so this not even news. It helps for getting out of dark mental holes, but haven’t taken it since then,” he wrote.

Earlier also, Musk refuted the NYT report and said, “I’m in meetings with dozens to hundreds of people every day and am photographed constantly. If this bs from NYT were true, it would have been EXTREMELY obvious.”

What NYT report said

Elon Musk was consuming drugs “far more intensely” than already known while campaigning for Donald Trump during 2024 presidential polls, the New York Times reported citing people familiar with his activities.

The report also said that Musk alleged ketamine use has even damaged his bladder and he had taken ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms as well.

The report came as Musk ended his White House stint on Friday but vowed to remain an advisor to President Trump.