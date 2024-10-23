Mark Zuckerberg reacts after fan asks what he does for a living as he flaunts hairy chest at 70s-themed bash

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta and the founder of Facebook, shared a carousel of photos of himself and his wife, Priscilla Chan, from a party that was hosted at their home. In his Instagram post, Zuckerberg can be seen elegantly dressed at a “70s-themed bash”, with the tech tycoon writing in the caption -- “Disco queen wanted a party,” potentially in reference to his spouse.(Insta)

In addition to being dressed in a shiny bomber jacket and immaculate white trousers, Zuckerberg can also be seen in the photos sporting a silky green shirt that is unbuttoned halfway down to reveal a tiny bit of chest hair.

Fans react to Zuckerberg's party pictures

The glimpse into the couple's busy lives delighted Zuckerberg's fans. According to Franky Shaw, founder of FutrGroup, “I always knew you were this cool.” “Fits are fire,” the singer-songwriter Benson Boone said, while UFC competitor Mackenzie Dern commented, “So much fun!”

Meanwhile, one of the fans asked the META CEO, “What do you do for a living, bro?” Zuckerberg replied, “Building the future of human connection.” Another commenter wrote that the pictures are giving him “the John Travolta vibe in one of the early disco movies,” while one more chime in, “We need a word with whoever is picking out these outfits for you.”

One of his followers even highlighted that Zuckerberg has transformed after travelling to India for Ambani's wedding. It seems that the Facebook founder has started sharing glimpses of his personal life a lot more on social media. He spotted wearing more than just a simple gray t-shirt and gold chain after attending the three-day extravagant Indian wedding.

Zuckerberg reveals his wife's unusual statue

Back in August, Zuckerberg paid tribute to his wife by unveiling a unique statue of her that appeared to be composed of steel and corroded green copper. “Bringing back the Roman tradition of making sculptures of your wife,” he captioned the post.

Artist Daniel Arsham created the statue, and Priscilla Chan was pictured enjoying a hot beverage in front of it. “You can't miss me!” wroteChan as she shared her picture on social media.