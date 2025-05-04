Mark Zuckerberg’s Arctic superyacht faces protests from local activists in Svalbard: Here's why

While known for his love of adventure, Mark Zuckerberg’s latest escapade has caused a stir in Longyearbyen, Svalbard. Local activists recently held a peaceful protest against the billionaire’s luxury vessels—the $300 million superyacht Launchpad and its $30 million support vessel Wingman—which are currently navigating the pristine Arctic waters. Mark Zuckerberg's Arctic trip using two superyachts faces backlash from activists in Svalbard, citing the environmental damage caused by high CO2 emissions. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) / ALTERNATIVE CROP(AFP)

Longyearbyen protests against Zuckerberg’s superyacht

A group of local activists began a peaceful protest against Zuckerberg’s luxurious vessel, armed with banners, whistles, and determination, making it clear that they were unwelcome in Longyearbyen. Their message was also amplified on social media via the Instagram account @arcticclimateaction, according to NRK. It read, “If he thinks he can come to one of the most threatened and fragile places in the world with two yachts (while one of them emits 40 tons of CO₂ per hour) without being criticised, he’s thinking wrong.”

It added, “We’ll be there on Wednesday evening (April 30), showing that Longyearbyen steps up for the Arctic when needed. The precise time will be announced in the Facebook event (the irony…). Bring things that make noise, whistles, drums, vuvuzelas, etc. Come angry, but stay peaceful. We’re still looking for speakers, and spontaneous speeches are encouraged.”

Moreover, the activists brought to notice that the entire journey from the Azores to Northern Norway and Svalbard is over 4,000 kilometres. This means the entire round trip would result in an amount of emissions which will be equal to what 1400 Norwegians would produce in a year, as reported by Luxury Launches.

It is also important to notice that Svalbard is one of the most delicate ecosystems in the world. Temperatures in parts of the archipelago have increased nearly twice as quickly as previously predicted, raising alarm among both climate scientists and local residents.

Zuckerberg’s superyacht emissions calculated

Zuckerberg’s decision to navigate the Arctic with two superyachts, a helicopter for heli-skiing, and an extensive Norway itinerary is being seen as deeply irresponsible. This is because his luxurious 387-foot-long Launchpad, powered by four massive MTU 20v 4000 M93L diesel engines, results in an enormous carbon footprint.

Each engine burns about 291 gallons of diesel per hour, and at a cruising speed of 16 knots, the total fuel consumption jumps to 1,165 gallons per hour, emitting roughly 40 tons of CO2. With the addition of the Wingman in tow, these numbers climb even higher, intensifying concerns over the environmental impact.

It is uncertain whether the billionaire was present for any part of the journey.