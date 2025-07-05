Watch: Mark Zuckerberg continues surfing tradition on 4th of July, but with a twist

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg continued his wake surfing tradition on July 4, the day the United States celebrates its Independence Day. While he kept the tradition going, it came with a twist this time. Mark Zuckerberg seen wakesurfing on 4th of July (Instagram@zuck)

The businessman usually wakesurfs holding the American flag, but this time, he wore it, literally. He shared a video of himself on the waves, wearing an inflatable suit with the US flag printed on it.

"Happy 4th of July! us," he captioned it. In the video, someone can be heard asking, "Is this the stupidest thing we've done so far," before Zuckerberg hops on to the surfboard.

Zuckerberg's clip is going viral on the internet, with many drawing parallels with the videos of his previous 4th of July routines.

In 2024, the Meta CEO did wakesurfing wearing a tuxedo, holding a flag of the United States in one hand, and a can of beer in another.

Before that in 2021, he rode the surfboard in slippers, holding the US flag, with a scenic view in the background.

While many cheered the clip of Zuckerberg's surfing from this year, others also criticised his stunt.

"I want my freedom and independence from these lunatic billionaires. Mark Zuckerberg celebrates July 4th like a 5-year-old," a user wrote on X.

"Quick check on Mark Zuckerberg’s annual 4th of July wakeboarding cringe fest," wrote another, sharing the clip.

However, many also heaped praise on the Meta CEO, saying he "raised the bar" this time. An X user also termed him the "official mascot of America".

The US is celebrating its 249th Independence Day on July 4th this year. The country got its independence on July 4, 1776 and the day is a federal holiday every year.