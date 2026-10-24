Massive fire in downtown Phoenix sends thick smoke cloud billowing into the sky
A large fire near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix has sent thick black smoke over the Valley, and fire crews are working to put it out.
A large fire has broken out in Phoenix. According to 12News, the Phoenix Fire Department is working to put it out. The fire is near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.
What we know so far
The Phoenix Fire Department is on the scene. No information on injuries has been shared yet. It is not clear what caused the fire
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Smoke seen across the Valley
According to 12News, a camera from ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) in the area shows a huge plume of black smoke drifting over the Valley.
According to AZFamily, drivers near the Stack, where Interstate 17 and Interstate 10 meet, will keep seeing smoke while crews work to bring the fire under control.
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Here is the video:
Fire upgraded to second alarm
According to AZFamily, the fire was upgraded to a second-alarm response because of its size and spread. This brought in more crews and equipment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKhushi Arora
Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between.Read More