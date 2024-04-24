May 2024 US Visa Bulletin: No advancement in EB Green Card categories
The 2024 May US Visa Bulletin remains stagnant for employment-based categories, while family options advance.
The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the May 2024 Visa Bulletin, noting barely any movement in employment-based cut-off dates. As we proceed towards the final days of April, it's time to weigh immigration options while observing the chart for the next month.
Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. While the per-country priority date cutoffs reflected minimal advancement in the EB applications status chart, family-based categories welcomed better updates.
Final Action Dates across several categories progressed at a significantly better rate in April, but the May chart adopted a completely opposite outlook.
Key Takeaways of May 2024 US Visa Bulletin
All Final Action Dates - estimated waiting period for the application to be approved - are dependent on the visa type and the applicant's nationality. For those looking forward to filing their adjustments in May, their application date must precede the one listed under the country-specific preference category.
Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:
Family-Sponsored categories:
F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].
Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents
F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.
F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.
F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.
F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.
|Family-Sponsored preference
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|July 8, 2015
|July 8, 2015
|October 15, 2001
|March 1, 2012
|F2A
|June 1, 2021
|June 1, 2021
|November 8, 2020
|June 1, 2021
|F2B
|April 1, 2016
|April 1, 2016
|March 1, 2004
|October 22, 2011
|F3
|January 1, 2010
|January 1, 2010
|July 22, 1999
|August 1, 2002
|F4
|January 15, 2006
|July 22, 2007
|January 22, 2001
|September 8, 2003
Dates for filing visa applications:
|Family-sponsored category
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|F1
|September 1, 2017
|September 1, 2017
|April 1, 2005
|April 22, 2015
|F2A
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|September 1, 2023
|F2B
|January 1, 2017
|January 1, 2017
|September 1, 2004
|October 1, 2013
|F3
|June 1, 2010
|June 1, 2010
|June 15, 2001
|November 8, 2003
|F4
|June 15, 2006
|March 1, 2008
|April 22, 2001
|June 1, 2005
Employment-Based preferences
1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.
2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.
3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.
4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.
5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level
Final Action Dates for EB cases:
Employment-based
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|March 1, 2021
|September 1, 2022
|C
|C
|2nd
|April 15, 2012
|February 1, 2020
|January 15, 2023
|January 15, 2023
|3rd
|August 15, 2012
|September 1, 2020
|November 22, 2022
|November 22, 2022
|Other Workers
|August 15, 2012
|January 1, 2017
|October 8, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|4th
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|Certain Religious Workers
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|November 1, 2020
|5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5)
|December 1, 2020
|December 15, 2015
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
C: current
U: unathorised
Dates for filing EB visa applications:
|Employment-based
|India
|China-mainland born
|Mexico
|Philippines
|1st
|April 1, 2021
|January 1, 2023
|C
|C
|2nd
|May 15, 2012
|June 1, 2020
|February 15, 2023
|February 15, 2023
|3rd
|September 15, 2012
|July 1, 2021
|February 1, 2023
|January 1, 2023
|Other Workers
|September 15, 2012
|June 1, 2017
|December 15, 2020
|May 15, 2020
|4th
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|Certain Religious Workers
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|December 1, 2020
|5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5)
|April 1, 2022
|January 1, 2017
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Rural - 20%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(High Unemployment - 10%)
|C
|C
|C
|C
|5th Set Aside:
(Infrastructure - 2%)
|C
|C
|C
|C