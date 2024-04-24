May 2024 US Visa Bulletin: No advancement in EB Green Card categories

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the May 2024 Visa Bulletin, noting barely any movement in employment-based cut-off dates. As we proceed towards the final days of April, it's time to weigh immigration options while observing the chart for the next month. US Visas & Travel Insurance

Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. While the per-country priority date cutoffs reflected minimal advancement in the EB applications status chart, family-based categories welcomed better updates.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Final Action Dates across several categories progressed at a significantly better rate in April, but the May chart adopted a completely opposite outlook.

Key Takeaways of May 2024 US Visa Bulletin

All Final Action Dates - estimated waiting period for the application to be approved - are dependent on the visa type and the applicant's nationality. For those looking forward to filing their adjustments in May, their application date must precede the one listed under the country-specific preference category.

Also read | Tesla Q1 earnings plummet 55%, Musk driven to regain investors' trust

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:

Family-Sponsored categories:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-Sponsored preference India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 July 8, 2015 July 8, 2015 October 15, 2001 March 1, 2012 F2A June 1, 2021 June 1, 2021 November 8, 2020 June 1, 2021 F2B April 1, 2016 April 1, 2016 March 1, 2004 October 22, 2011 F3 January 1, 2010 January 1, 2010 July 22, 1999 August 1, 2002 F4 January 15, 2006 July 22, 2007 January 22, 2001 September 8, 2003

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-sponsored category India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines F1 September 1, 2017 September 1, 2017 April 1, 2005 April 22, 2015 F2A September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 September 1, 2023 F2B January 1, 2017 January 1, 2017 September 1, 2004 October 1, 2013 F3 June 1, 2010 June 1, 2010 June 15, 2001 November 8, 2003 F4 June 15, 2006 March 1, 2008 April 22, 2001 June 1, 2005

Also read | Throwback: A look at Prince Harry's meaningful £8,000 birthday gift to Prince Louis

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level

Final Action Dates for EB cases:

Employment-based India China-mainland born Mexico Philippines 1st March 1, 2021 September 1, 2022 C C 2nd April 15, 2012 February 1, 2020 January 15, 2023 January 15, 2023 3rd August 15, 2012 September 1, 2020 November 22, 2022 November 22, 2022 Other Workers August 15, 2012 January 1, 2017 October 8, 2020 May 1, 2020 4th November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 Certain Religious Workers November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 November 1, 2020 5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5) December 1, 2020 December 15, 2015 C C 5th Set Aside:

Rural (20%) C C C C 5th Set Aside:

High Unemployment (10%) C C C C 5th Set Aside:

Infrastructure (2%) C C C C C: current U: unathorised

Dates for filing EB visa applications: