 May 2024 US Visa Bulletin: No advancement in EB Green Card categories - Hindustan Times
May 2024 US Visa Bulletin: No advancement in EB Green Card categories

ByAshima Grover
Apr 24, 2024 05:29 PM IST

The 2024 May US Visa Bulletin remains stagnant for employment-based categories, while family options advance.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released the May 2024 Visa Bulletin, noting barely any movement in employment-based cut-off dates. As we proceed towards the final days of April, it's time to weigh immigration options while observing the chart for the next month. 

Several categories showed an advancement in the employment-based applications status chart. While the per-country priority date cutoffs reflected minimal advancement in the EB applications status chart, family-based categories welcomed better updates.

Final Action Dates across several categories progressed at a significantly better rate in April, but the May chart adopted a completely opposite outlook.

Key Takeaways of May 2024 US Visa Bulletin

All Final Action Dates - estimated waiting period for the application to be approved - are dependent on the visa type and the applicant's nationality. For those looking forward to filing their adjustments in May, their application date must precede the one listed under the country-specific preference category.

Final Action Dates for Family-Sponsored Applications:

Family-Sponsored categories:

F1: Unmarried sons + daughters of US citizens [23,400 + numbers left out by fourth preference].

Second: Spouse and children + unmarried sons and daughters of permanent residents

F2A: Spouses and Children of Permanent Residents - 77% of overall second preference, of which 75% are exempt from the per-country limit.

F2B: Unmarried Sons and Daughters (21 years or older) of Permanent Residents - 23% of overall second preference.

F3: Married Sons + Daughters of US Citizens - 23,400 + numbers left out by first and second preferences.

F4: Brothers and Sisters of Adult US Citizens - 65,000 + surplus numbers of first three preferences.

Family-Sponsored preferenceIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1July 8, 2015July 8, 2015October 15, 2001March 1, 2012
F2AJune 1, 2021June 1, 2021November 8, 2020June 1, 2021
F2BApril 1, 2016April 1, 2016March 1, 2004October 22, 2011
F3January 1, 2010January 1, 2010July 22, 1999August 1, 2002
F4January 15, 2006July 22, 2007January 22, 2001September 8, 2003

Dates for filing visa applications:

Family-sponsored categoryIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
F1September 1, 2017September 1, 2017April 1, 2005April 22, 2015
F2ASeptember 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023September 1, 2023
F2BJanuary 1, 2017January 1, 2017September 1, 2004October 1, 2013
F3June 1, 2010June 1, 2010June 15, 2001November 8, 2003
F4June 15, 2006March 1, 2008April 22, 2001June 1, 2005

Employment-Based preferences

1st: Priority Workers - 28.6% global employment-based preference level + surplus numbers of fourth and fifth preferences.

2nd: Members of the Professions Holding Advanced Degrees / Persons of Exceptional Ability - 28.6% of worldwide employment-based preference level + numbers left out by the first.

3rd: Skilled Workers, Professionals and Other Workers - 28.6% of global level + numbers left over by the first and second preferences, with 10,000 allotted to ‘Other Workers’.

4th: Certain Special Immigrants - 7.1% of the global level, with 32% set aside as follows: 20% for qualified immigrants investing in a rural area + 10% for qualified immigrants investing in high unemployment areas + 2% for qualified immigrants in infrastructure projects. The remaining 68% is unreserved and set aside for all eligible immigrants.

5th: Employment Creation - 7.1% of the worldwide level

Final Action Dates for EB cases:

Employment-based

IndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1st March 1, 2021September 1, 2022CC
2ndApril 15, 2012February 1, 2020January 15, 2023January 15, 2023
3rdAugust 15, 2012September 1, 2020November 22, 2022November 22, 2022
Other WorkersAugust 15, 2012January 1, 2017October 8, 2020May 1, 2020
4thNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersNovember 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020November 1, 2020
5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5)December 1, 2020December 15, 2015CC
5th Set Aside:
Rural (20%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
High Unemployment (10%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
Infrastructure (2%)		CCCC

C: current

U: unathorised

Dates for filing EB visa applications:

Employment-basedIndiaChina-mainland bornMexicoPhilippines
1stApril 1, 2021January 1, 2023CC
2ndMay 15, 2012June 1, 2020February 15, 2023February 15, 2023
3rdSeptember 15, 2012July 1, 2021February 1, 2023January 1, 2023
Other WorkersSeptember 15, 2012June 1, 2017December 15, 2020May 15, 2020
4thDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
Certain Religious WorkersDecember 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020December 1, 2020
5th Unreserved (C5, T5, I5, R5) April 1, 2022January 1, 2017CC
5th Set Aside:
(Rural - 20%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
(High Unemployment - 10%)		CCCC
5th Set Aside:
(Infrastructure - 2%)		CCCC
