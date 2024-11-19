McBride brutally blasted for slamming Capitol bathroom bill: ‘Stay out of women’s spaces’

Sarah McBride, the Democratic representative-elect and the first openly transgender member of Congress, blasted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) for unveiling a resolution on Monday that would prohibit transgender women from accessing female restrooms inside the Capitol Building. Sarah McBride makes history as the first transgender state senator elected to the US House from Delaware. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)(AP)

Sharing her legislative proposal on X, Mace wrote: “Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story.”

The resolution seeks a “prohibition” on House members and staff from using restrooms, locker rooms or changing rooms “other than those corresponding to the biological sex of such individuals” in the Capitol or House office buildings.

Mace seeks to incorporate the new regulation in a House rules package that will be placed to a vote early next year.

In another tweet, Mace stated, “Never thought this would have to happen,” adding that “protecting biological women starts here and it starts now.”

Mace's suggestion comes just weeks after Delaware voters elected Sarah McBride to serve in the state's at-large congressional district. The 34-year-old leader, who will soon become the first openly transgender member of Congress, called Mace's resolution a distraction.

McBride calls Mace's proposal an attempt by far-right radicals to divert attention

Taking to X, McBride wrote: “Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness.”

Blasting Mace, McBride dubbed it “an obvious attempt” by far-right radicals to divert attention from the reality that they have no practical answers for the problems that Americans are facing. Instead of creating culture warfare, she stressed that the focus should be on lowering the cost of housing, healthcare, and child care.

“Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on,” she added.

McBride's remarks fume citizens

Reacting to McBride's comment, one X user wrote: “You are a mentally ill MAN and you should not be allowed to enter a women’s restroom. The fact that you were elected to Congress just shows how insane people in Delaware are.”

Hailing Mace, the user said she is “100% right to stop you from violating female only spaces.”

“Culture war? I don’t think so congressman. It’s an actual human rights violation. Stay out of women’s spaces,” another added.

“This is ‘whataboutery’. Women have real issues facing them, YOU don’t get to tell us to ignore them. Our sports, spaces, services and language keep us safe and allow us privacy, dignity and fairness,” a third user commented.