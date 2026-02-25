Meet Ross Worthington and Vince Haley: The men who wrote Trump's SOTU speech

Politico reported that Ross Worthington and Vince Haley, the two individuals who have influenced President Donald Trump's political agenda for over ten years, will produce the speech he will present tonight at the State of the Union (SOTU). President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk out of the White House, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, to travel to the U.S. Capitol, where he will deliver the State of the Union address. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) (AP)

Meet the wordsmiths of Trump's speeches Ross Worthington Worthington has built his career as a trusted Trump speechwriter, as his chief architect and primary author of the address. A Brown University graduate, he was named director of speechwriting in January 2025.

He served as deputy communications director for Newt Gingrich's 2012 presidential campaign and co-wrote a book with Gingrich in 2013.

Worthington became President-elect Donald Trump's speechwriter in 2016. He co-wrote several of Trump's first-term speeches with Vince Haley, including the State of the Union Addresses in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Vince Haley Haley is the director of the Domestic Policy Council. Haley has also been instrumental in providing advice on the policy parts, especially the new policy pronouncements that Trump is anticipated to make tonight, according to Politico.

A source told Politico that Haley worked with the president for hours on Trump Force One, and he has occasionally walked to Capitol Hill to discuss policies with senators.

The Worthington-Haley collaboration began during the first Trump administration, when they both co-managed the White House speechwriting business and worked under senior adviser Stephen Miller.

According to Politico, Trump has also lauded the two's collaboration, referring to Haley as "unbelievable on policy."

State of the Union speech The U.S. Constitution's Article II requires the president to update Congress on the "state of the union," including proposed legislation and budget reports.

Additionally, it is an opportunity for the president to examine their accomplishments in front of the public and Congress. On Tuesday, February 24, President Trump is scheduled to give the 2026 State of the Union address.

Historically, speeches like the State of the Union have focused a lot on accomplishments or policy. According to CNN, "America at 250: Strong, Prosperous and Respected" will be the subject of the 2026 SOTU.

Trump is likely to focus on several topics, such as foreign policy, immigration, and inflation. He is also expected to urge Democrats to reopen the Department of Homeland Security and put an end to the current government shutdown, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told CNN.