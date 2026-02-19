Why Trump's Air Force One is getting a paint job. How much will it cost? All FAQs answered

President Donald Trump's Air Force One and other planes used by American officials, including First Lady Melania Trump, are being repainted. The look will include gold, deep red and navy blue colors, according to the Air Force. The planes will also undergo scheduled repairs and maintenance. President Donald Trump exits Air Force One on February 16, 2026, in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the Air Force, the overhaul will be applied not only to the next-generation Boeing VC-25B aircraft but also to several other executive jets, including a newly donated Boeing 747-8i from Qatar.

Military officials say the switch to deep red, navy blue, and gold will be incorporated into planned maintenance, meaning the redesign itself is not expected to inflate costs or slow down the program.

The long-standing white and robin ’s-egg blue scheme that defined Air Force One for six decades is being retired. Trump has pushed for a redesign since his first term, arguing for colors he sees as stronger, more patriotic, and more in line with his own design preferences. Those same tones appeared on the aircraft models displayed in the White House and on Trump’s 2024 campaign jet - popularly referred to as 'Trump Force One'.

An Air Force spokesperson confirmed to CBS that the update will extend to a Qatari 747-8i, a luxury aircraft valued at roughly $400 million and offered as an unconditional gift to the US government. That jet is currently being converted for government use.

Which presidential aircraft are being repainted? The new paint scheme will roll out across multiple aircraft in the executive fleet:

• Boeing VC-25B The upcoming version of Air Force One, based on the 747-8 platform, will adopt the darker Trump-preferred colors. These aircraft carry everything from secure communications systems to onboard medical facilities.

• C-32 Jets (Air Force Two) Four Boeing 757-based aircraft used by the vice president and senior officials will receive the new livery. At least one has already been repainted at an L3Harris facility in Texas.

• Qatar’s Donated 747-8i The gifted aircraft, already outfitted with gold-tinted interior finishes, entered its Pentagon conversion last summer. It is expected to serve as an interim presidential jet until the VC-25B fleet arrives in 2028.

Why change the colors now? Trump first proposed a sweeping redesign in 2018. A later version, scrapped by President Biden due to engineering concerns, would have used darker shades that risked overheating on the tarmac.

The new approach avoids those technical issues but still reflects Trump’s preferred aesthetic: heavy use of navy blue, deep red, and gold tones reminiscent of his hotels and personal aircraft.

Does the makeover increase costs? According to the Air Force, no.

The branch told the BBC that applying the new colors fits into scheduled maintenance cycles and does not introduce extra cost or push back delivery timelines. Painting is being done during existing overhaul windows for the VC-25B fleet and the C-32 aircraft.

Though the Qatari jet is worth roughly $400 million, it was donated outright; the US funds only its conversion, not the aircraft itself.

FAQs How much will the new paint jobs cost? The Air Force says the updated color requirements will not result in additional program costs. Repainting occurs during planned maintenance.

Why retire the historic Kennedy-era colors? Trump has long sought a new look for the presidential fleet, calling the traditional palette too soft and wanting stronger American-flag-inspired tones.

Is Qatar’s donation really free? Yes. The aircraft was provided as a no-strings-attached gift, though the US pays for refitting and security modifications.

When will the new Air Force One be ready? The VC-25B aircraft is slated for delivery around 2028. The Qatari 747-8i is expected to be operational sooner as an interim jet.