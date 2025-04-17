Meet Tiffany Fong, Crypto influencer who refused Elon Musk's ‘baby’ offer

Crypto influencer Tiffany Fong became embroiled in rumors of being pregnant with Elon Musk’s child after he unfollowed her on X in 2024. A Wall Street Journal report has now revealed Musk had ‘privately proposed’ having a child with her. Fong declined, fearing backlash—and saw her platform engagement crash. Tiffany Fong refused Elon Musk's offer to have a baby in 2024(X/Tiffany Fong, AP)

While a woman, Ashley St. Clair, made headlines in late 2024 with claims of having Elon Musk’s child, another drama unfolded involving crypto reporter Tiffany Fong. The chaos began when Musk suddenly unfollowed Fong on X (formerly Twitter) in December 2024.

Read More: Want to know the name of Elon Musk's alleged secret child? Ashley St. Clair's big reveal

The crypto influencer, known for her unfiltered takes and viral interviews with figures like Sam Bankman-Fried, had built a sizable online presence: 48,000 YouTube subscribers and 335,000 X followers.

Social media rumors exploded in early 2025 after an X user joked, “Breaking: Tiffany Fong pregnant with Elon Musk’s 17th child.” Fong quickly shut it down, tweeting, “As far as I know, I am not pregnant, but thank you!!!” and clarifying they’d never even met.

Behind the scenes, however, a Wall Street Journal report revealed that Musk had 'privately messaged' Fong in late 2024, asking if she’d consider having his child. Though flattered, Fong reportedly declined, preferring a conventional family dynamic. She reportedly confided in Ashley St. Clair—a fellow conservative creator—about the proposal, but when Musk learned Fong had shared the DM, he unfollowed her. The fallout was swift: Fong’s posts lost traction, and her X revenue (which had earned her thousands monthly) dwindled.

Read More: Elon Musk to fulfil Tesla protestors' one strange demand? ‘I am trying, I am trying’

Who is Tiffany Fong?

Tiffany Fong is a cryptocurrency content creator and self-described “reluctant crypto journalist.” A 2017 USC communications graduate, she entered the crypto space during the COVID-19 pandemic, investing $200,000 in Celsius Network. Its 2022 bankruptcy sparked her online presence, with a viral YouTube video, “Celsius Network: I LOST $200,000,” gaining over 85,000 views.

Fong gained further prominence covering the 2022 FTX collapse, interviewing FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) multiple times during his house arrest. SBF entrusted her with over 200 pages of private documents, including tweet drafts and notes about Caroline Ellison, his ex-girlfriend and key prosecution witness.

Tiffany Fong leaked some writings to The New York Times after SBF shared Ellison’s private documents, impacting his trial.