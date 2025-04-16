Want to know the name of Elon Musk's alleged secret child? Ashley St. Clair's big reveal

Ashley St. Clair, a 26-year-old MAGA columnist, has revealed that Elon Musk is the father of her secret' son, born in early February—making him the 14th of Musk’s publicly known children. Ashley St. Clair, who claims Elon Musk is the father of her son, rejected a $15 million paternity secrecy deal(Instagram/Ashley St. Clair/AP)

The influencer named the baby Romulus, and while Musk has yet to publicly confirm paternity, a test reportedly found he’s “99.9999%” likely the father.

St. Clair, formerly with The Babylon Bee, says she and Musk met online in spring 2023 and grew close, with Musk even inviting her on a private jet trip to visit one of his children at school.

The Wall Street Journal reported after they conceived during a New Year’s vacation, Musk allegedly told her, “Pick a name,” and later requested the child be born via C-section and not circumcised. St. Clair, who is Jewish, refused both requests.

ALSO READ| Ashley St. Clair claims Elon Musk ‘financially retaliated against his own child’ after her lawsuit

During her pregnancy, the Tesla boss reportedly offered her a deal: $15 million and $100,000 per month in exchange for keeping his paternity secret until the child turned 21.

Musk asked St. Clair to sign an NDA

Musk’s aide Jared Birchall allegedly told her this arrangement was similar to deals made with the other mothers of Musk’s children, including singer Grimes and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis. “Privacy and confidentiality is the top of the list in every aspect of his life,” Birchall allegedly told her.

Musk also urged her to move into a secluded “compound” in Austin, where other mothers of his children live with what he calls his “kid legion.” St. Clair reportedly refused to sign.

“I don’t know if the child is mine or not, but am not against finding out… Despite not knowing for sure, I have given Ashley $2.5M and am sending her $500k/year,” Musk responded through an X (formerly Twitter) post.

St. Clair clapped back, writing, “You’re really only punishing your son,” and calling Musk a “petulant man-child.” She claimed he ghosted her mid-negotiation and slashed child support after she went public.

St. Clair filed a custody suit in February, saying Musk pushed for secrecy, then cut ties when she objected to his terms. A judge has since sealed the case.

ALSO READ| Elon Musk ordered to appear in NYC court in custody dispute with Ashley St. Clair

Court records indicate Musk has only met Romulus three times.

“I need to make up for the 60% cut that Elon made to our son’s child support,” she told DailyMail.com, while selling her Tesla to stay afloat.