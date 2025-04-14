‘Send Elon Musk to Mars’: Tesla protestors' demand draws savage reply from SpaceX CEO

Hundreds of protesters demonstrated outside Tesla stores around the US, Europe, and Canada, condemning the billionaire Elon Musk's role in the trump-led government. The miffed protestors are turning to the TeslaTakedown movement as a means of expressing their harsh disapproval of Musk's leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Demonstrators protest against Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside a Tesla dealership in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., U.S., April 12, 2025. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon(REUTERS)

While several Tesla customers have sold their cars in protest against Musk, incidents of arson and vandalism against Tesla showrooms have increased to an all-time high. In March end, the demonstrators called for the “Day of Action” against Musk.

“Elon Musk is destroying our democracy, and he's using the fortune he built at Tesla to do it,” reads the website of the TeslaTakedown movement, which details its objectives and plans of action. “We are taking action at Tesla to stop Musk’s illegal coup.”

As Tesla CEO's critics recently marked “World Day Against Elon Musk”, a picture of car with a message “Send Elon Musk to Mars” went viral on X.

Sharing the picture, DOGE Designer wrote: “Who exactly are they yelling at to send Musk to Mars? Pretty sure the only guy building a rocket to Mars… is Musk himself.”

Clapping back at the protestors, Musk said: “I’m trying, I’m trying” with laughter emojis.

Protests against Tesla, Musk around the world

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered to condemn Musk outside Tesla stores in Manhattan, New York.

Despite previous instances of Tesla damage that US officials have denounced as acts of “terrorism,” the protest, which featured posters with messages like “Musk is stealing our money” and “Reclaim our country,” remained mostly calm, according to The Independent.

What we know about Elon Musk's Mars mission

Musk's reduction of the federal government was the main cause of the Tesla demonstrations. While protestors made fun of Musk's plans, he intends to use SpaceX's Starship spaceship to deliver Tesla's Optimus humanoid robots to Mars by the end of 2026.