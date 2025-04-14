Menu Explore
Katy Perry to sing in space? American pop star gives exclusive tour of Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket-capsule

ByShweta Kukreti
Apr 14, 2025 04:29 PM IST

Katy Perry is getting ready to launch into space with an all-female crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard spaceship.

Pop sensation Katy Perry is getting ready to launch into space with an all-female crew on Blue Origin's New Shepard spaceship, fulfilling a dream that has been in the making for 15 years. Calling other five other trailblazing women “astronaut girlfriends,” the chart-topping singer gave an update about the historic spaceflight.

Katy Perry offered a sneak peek of the capsule while singing “here are the new shepherd” to convey her delight and desire to sing.(Katy Perry/Instagram)
Katy Perry offered a sneak peek of the capsule while singing "here are the new shepherd" to convey her delight and desire to sing.(Katy Perry/Instagram)

The all-female “Taking Up Space” crew will embark on NS-31, Blue Origin's 11th crewed suborbital spaceflight, on Monday, April 14, 2025. The launch would be conducted from Blue Origin's private facility in West Texas at 7 am CT (1:30 pm GMT/7 pm IST).

Katy Perry updates fans about Blue Origin's all-female spaceflight

In a video shared on Instagram, Perry can be seen donning her blue space outfit emblazoned with her name, “K Perry.”

She disclosed her call name for the mission “Feather-2,” offering a sneak peek of the capsule while singing “here are the new shepherd” to convey her delight and desire to sing.

“I think I’m gonna sing, I’m gonna sing in a little bit, I got to sing in space,” she declared, hinting at what would turn out to be the first live serenade in suborbital space.

Also Read: Blue Origin flight: Who is the richest among six women set to enter space?

Perry also gave a tour of the capsule, where they had been exercising for the past four days. She revealed her seat as well, which is number two.

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality,” Perry captioned her video.

“The Taking Up Space Crew launches tomorrow morning at 7am CT, and I am SO honored to be alongside 5 other incredible and inspiring women as we become the first ever all female flight space crew!” she added.

She will be accompanied by Journalist Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Snchez, fiancéof Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

“I do believe this. I'm not going to say I can't believe I'm here. I do believe this because I think that believing your dreams and saying that is actually how you make your dreams come true,” she said while showing her excitement for the historic mission.

