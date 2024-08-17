Meghan Markle will not endorse Kamala Harris at Democratic National Convention because…

Meghan Markle may not attend the Democratic National Convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to be confirmed as the party’s nominee to challenge former US President Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election. Earlier it was reported that Meghan Markle will support Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.(AP/AFP)

However, political expert predicts that the Duchess's influence within the Democratic Party has reached “rock bottom” and that her presence at the event could be more harmful than beneficial.

Meghan, who has previously shown interest in a political career, is not anticipated to be among the notable celebrities endorsing Harris at the convention, which will be held at Chicago's United Center.

The Suits star previously called Trump as “misogynistic” and “divisive” and many speculated at that time that the Duchess was “well-poised” to run for Oval.

Stars like Beyoncé, Michelle Obama, and Taylor Swift are expected to make appearances, but Meghan’s inclusion on that list seems unlikely.

Experts say no to Meghan for endorsing Harris

Andrew Cockburn, the Washington DC editor of Harper’s, told Tatler magazine that Meghan’s current sway over voters is minimal. “I haven't heard any rumors. I'm sure she'd like to [attend], but her selling power has really gone pretty rock bottom here,” Cockburn said.

“I don't think she would have much effect. I doubt she’ll show up at the Convention. I doubt they’d want her there.”

Also, BBC’s former royal correspondent Michael Colde said told GBN America, “She's made no secret of her political interest from a very young age, and all those interests have been in the Democratic cause. To such an extent that when former President Trump, as president, made a state visit to Britain, she absented herself.”

“She didn't want to be presented to Trump. Such was her disdain for the Donald. It has been rumoured that maybe she will look towards a political career in California because there has been precedent in the past.”

Kamala Harris has previously expressed support for Meghan

The Vice President publicly backed the Duchess when Meghan shared a video about the Black Lives Matter movement, responding with the message, “we are with you,” and praising Meghan for her “powerful statement.”

Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, also endorsed Meghan last year, stating, “The more women we have, the better our democratic system will work, with a better point of view, a different point of view, and we embrace all women.”

However, Meghan’s participation in the convention is challenging, as she is currently on a tour of Colombia with her husband, Prince Harry. The couple has been in Bogotá since Thursday, following an invitation from Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez.