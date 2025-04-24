Menu Explore
Miami mass shooting: Multiple shot near Tropical Park car dealership - Latest here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Apr 24, 2025 11:35 PM IST

Multiple people were shot near Tropical Park in Miami-Dade on Thursday amid an active shooter threat

Multiple people were shot near Tropical Park in Miami-Dade on Thursday amid an active shooter threat. Several police officers and vehicles could be seen at the scene. The incident took place in the area of SW 75 Avenue and SW 45 Street in an industrial complex, CBS News reported.

Multiple people were shot near Mimai's Tropical Park(X/AZ Intel)
Multiple people were shot near Mimai's Tropical Park(X/AZ Intel)

The report cited the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office as adding that at least three people were hurt. One of them was reportedly shot in the shoulder. Information about the suspect is not available at the moment. The shooting, as per the media outlet, took place near an auto repair business.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office issued a safety alert. “Due to heavy police activity on an active investigation, SW 70th - 75th Avenue from SW 40th - 48th Street is currently closed. STAY OUT OF THE AREA and seek alternate routes,” the department said in a statement on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

One person was reportedly detained, according to the sheriff's office. A witness told Local 10 News that four people were shot after the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and deputies responded to Priced Right Motors, Inc.

The local media outlet added that the scene unfolded shortly before 1:30 PM local time.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Miami mass shooting: Multiple shot near Tropical Park car dealership - Latest here
