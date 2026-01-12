Michael McKee: Only mistake Monique Tepe's ex-husband made after murdering Ohio dentist Spencer

Police have arrested and charged Michael McKee,39, a Chicago doctor, in connection with the murder of his ex-wife, Monique Tepe, 39, and her second husband and Ohio dentist, Spencer Tepe, 37, in the Weinland Park district of Columbus, Ohio. Michael McKee, the ex-husband of Monique Tepe, has been arrested in the double homicide of the Tepes. Here's what made him the suspect. (X/@lauraingle, @rwhelantv)

The investigators discovered the fatally shot couple after a welfare call was made after Spencer failed to appear at work. The couple's two young children were found unharmed inside the home.

What made McKee the suspect? According to court filings, McKee was identified when police used neighborhood surveillance near the couple's house to monitor his car.

McKee's car was spotted 325 miles from his residence, close to the murder location, on December 30, the night of the homicides.

Detectives stated in the court records that McKee's car "arrived just before the homicides and left shortly after," and that it was subsequently discovered close to his Rockford, Illinois, office.

The officials discovered that the car was registered in McKee's name, which eventually led them to label him as the suspect.

McKee was booked into the Winnebago County Jail in Illinois and is awaiting extradition to Franklin County, Ohio. His next court hearing is scheduled for January 12.

McKee and Monique's history McKee and Monique Tepe married in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2017, according to records. The Columbus Dispatch reported that at the time of divorce, McKee was residing in Virginia.

The divorce between the two has been reported to be amicable, and they did not have any children together.

The couple's obituary states that Monique and Spencer Tepe were married in 2020.

According to family relatives, the Tepes are wonderful people who lead happy lives as proud parents. Spencer Tepe was devoted to dentistry and taking care of his family, while Monique Tepe was a loving and vivacious stay-at-home mother. The couple threw numerous get-togethers for friends and relatives.