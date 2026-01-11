Michael McKee, Monique Tepe's marriage details emerge after Spencer Tepe murder

Michael David McKee has been identified and arrested in connection with the murders of Ohio dentist Spencer Tepe and his wife Monique Tepe, Columbus police said Saturday. The 39-year-old suspect is the ex-husband of Monique. Michael David McKee, Monique Tepe were married for seven month. (X)

Couple found dead Spencer Tepe and Monique Tepe were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in their house in Columbus, Ohio, on December 30. The couple's two children, ages 4 and 1, were also inside the residence at the time of the incident but were not physically harmed.

Authorities were alerted after colleagues from Spencer Tepe's dental practice called 911 when he failed to show up for work. A friend later went to the home to conduct a wellness check and discovered the bodies.

“There’s … there’s a body,” the friend told a 911 dispatcher. “Our friend wasn’t answering his phone. We just did a wellness check. We just came here. And he appears dead.”

Arrest made in Illinois Michael David McKee was taken into custody "without incident" in Rockford, Illinois, CNN reported. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Michael David McKee and Monique Tepe's marriage Details about Michael David McKee and Monique Tepe’s prior marriage were shared by Plunder Studios, a YouTube true crime channel run by Paula Mooney. According to a 55-page divorce filing obtained by the channel, the couple was married for approximately seven months.

Records show they married on August 22, 2015, and separated in March 2016. Formal divorce proceedings began in May 2017 and were finalized the following month, in June 2017, through a private judge. The stated reason for the divorce was "incompatibility," and a standard mutual restraining order was issued.

At the time the divorce was filed, the two were living in different states. McKee resided in Virginia, where he worked as a resident physician at a clinic, while Monique was living in Westerville, Ohio. Court records indicate McKee owned a home on Verona Trail in Roanoke, along with multiple vehicles.

The divorce filing also stated that Monique Tepe was required to pay McKee $1,281.59 for "reimbursement of miscellaneous debt."