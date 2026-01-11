Michael David McKee: 5 things to know about ex-husband charged in Monique Tepe, Ohio dentist's murder

Michael David McKee has been charged with two counts of murder after his ex-wife Monique Tepe and her current husband, an Ohio dentist, were found dead. Michael David McKee was arrested in the murder of Monique and Spencer Tepe. (X/@lauraingle, X/@XScaryStories)

The 39-year-old is from Chicago and is currently being held by the Winnebago County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office. As per reports, the Columbus police filed an arrest warrant on January 10 for McKee. He is scheduled for a hearing on January 12, which is likely to be for extradition to begin the process of having him return to Ohio to face charges.

Monique, 39, and Spencer Tepe, 37, were found shot inside their home on the 1400 block of North 4th Street in the Weinland Park. They died on December 30, less than three weeks after their fifth wedding anniversary. They had two children, both of whom were found unharmed in the home.

Here's five things to know about Michael David McKee, while police are yet to identify a motive publicly for the murders.

Michael David McKee: 5 things to know McKee attended medical school at Ohio State University, and has active licenses as a vascular surgeon in both Illinois and California, as per The Columbus Dispatch.

He also had a Nevada license which lapsed mid-2025. He is among several doctors named in an ongoing personal injury lawsuit in the state, the publication also reported.

His medical licenses do not show any disciplinary history in the states where he has practiced

Michael David McKee does not appear to have a criminal record apart from traffic tickets, the publication also noted.

McKee had a hunting license in Ohio, but it is unclear if this license remains valid or not. McKee and Monique Sabaturski tied the knot in August 2015, as per reports, and she filed for divorce two years later. At the time, McKee was reportedly living in Virginia, where he seems to have been attending a surgical residency program. There was no indication of there being any animosity between the two, as per reports.

McKee reportedly has family members in the Zanesville area and growing up, he used to play football at the Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School. Cops had found a vehicle near the scene of the crime which they believed to be suspicious. Tracking down its details, they found it to be registered to McKee after which he was taken in.