The woman who placed a tearful 911 call to report a “domestic dispute” at the home of an Ohio dentist and his wife months before the two were shot dead was a party guest who fought with her own partner, a family member has revealed. Spencer Tepe, 37, and his wife, Monique, 39, were murdered sometime between 2 am and 5 am on December 30 in the upstairs of their residence. Their two children and a dog, who were inside, remained unharmed. Spencer and Monique Tepe update: New details emerge about tearful 911 call made months before murders (Facebook)

The 911 call, made around 2:45 am on April 15 at the same Weinland Park address where the Tepe family lived, was not placed by Monique, but a random party guest, said Rob Misleh, Spencer’s brother-in-law. The dispatch logs did not disclose the identity of the caller, even though some speculated it may have been Monique.

Misleh said on the Surviving the Survivor podcast that the couple “had people over a lot.” He also admitted that some of the parties could get out of hand, especially when “people get a little too drunk.”

“Somebody, the woman [who made the call] had just a little bit of a freak-out, for lack of a better term. Maybe, you know, was having some mental health issues at the time. But she called the cops from her cellphone,” Misleh explained.