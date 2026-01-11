Michael David McKee family: Monique and Spencer Tepe's murderer had deep roots in Zanesville, Ohio; first details emerge

Michael David McKee was arrested for the murder of his ex-wife, Monique, and her current husband Spencer Tepe, who was a practicing dentist in Ohio. McKee himself is a vascular surgeon with a license to practice in both Illinois and California. Michael David McKee is a vascular surgeon with a license to practice in Illinois and California. (X/@conlin_lauren)

A motive for the murders is not known yet. McKee and Monique tied the knot in 2015 before parting ways in 2017. During their divorce, there was reportedly no animosity between the two. They did not have any children together.

Here's all details available on McKee's childhood and family.

Michael David McKee family and childhood Not much is known about McKee's parents. However, as per The Columbus Dispatch, McKee's family members are present in Zanesville, Ohio. He also has deep ties to Ohio having attended medical school and his undergraduate course at Ohio State University.

Also Read | Michael McKee, Monique Tepe's marriage details emerge after Spencer Tepe murder McKee also played football for Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans High School. He earned honorable mention all-state honors in his senior season, as per the publication. He also reportedly received many academic honors during his high school career.

Tepe family members release statement after arrest While McKee's family has not yet released any statement after his arrest, family members of Spencer and Monique Tepe have broken their silence.

A kin told The US Sun “Today’s arrest represents an important step toward justice for Monique and Spencer. Nothing can undo the devastating loss of two lives taken far too soon, but we are grateful to the City of Columbus Police Department, its investigators, and assisting law enforcement community whose tireless efforts helped to capture the person involved.”

“We thank the community for the continued support, prayers, and compassion shown throughout this tragedy," the source added.

“As the case proceeds, we trust the justice system to hold the person responsible fully accountable. “Monique and Spencer remain at the center of our hearts, and we carry forward their love as we surround and protect the two children they leave behind,” the individual further continued.

“We will continue to honor their lives and the light they brought into this world,” they concluded.