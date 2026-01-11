Michael David McKee: Why Monique Tepe divorced ex-husband; alleged details emerge after Ohio murder

An alleged photo from their wedding has also been circulated widely online. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of this picture.

Monique and Spencer Tepe were found murdered in their Ohio home and authorities have arrested Michael David McKee, a 39-year-old, in the matter. McKee and Monique were married in 2015 as per reports, and the couple parted ways in 2017.

Authorities are yet to declare a motive in the killing. However, a lot of focus is on Monique and McKee's relationship and their subsequent divorce, with many wondering if that had something to do with the tragic killings.

Why did Monique and Michael David McKee divorce? Michael David McKee and Monique Sabaturski got married in August 2015. The couple divorced in May 2017, The Columbus Dispatch reported, citing court records.

At the time, McKee was reportedly living in Virginia where he appears to have been a part of a surgical residency program. McKee is notably a vascular surgeon who practices in the states of Illinois and California.

As per the publication, Monique and McKee were separated at the time of their divorce. While an official cause of the divorce is not known, there was reportedly no indication of animosity between the two. They didn't have any children together.

At the time of the divorce, a ‘mutual restraining order’ was reportedly filed. However, this is standard procedure in divorce cases, intended to prevent either party from accessing bank accounts or assets without going through court processes while the divorce remains pending.

When cops were investigating the Tepe murders, they saw a vehicle which appeared suspicious, and tracking it down led them to McKee, who the car was registered to. He is scheduled for a hearing on January 12, which will likely be an extradition hearing, intended to start the process of moving him to Ohio, where he'll face charges. McKee is currently being held by the Winnebago County (Illinois) Sheriff's Office.