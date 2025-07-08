Michael Shannon refuses to acknowledge Trump as President in a seven-word viral rant; ‘He’s a total…’

Michael Shannon, the Oscar-winning actor, has blasted US President Donald Trump with a seven-word tirade. In a clip shared on X, the Hollywood actor was seen insulting the 47th President in a red carpet interview. Michael Shannon speaks to a reporter in a red carpet interviews(X@MarcoFoster_)

The video posted by user Marco Foster shows Shannon calling Trump “an idiot.”

“He’s an idiot. He’s a total idiot,” the 50-year stated.

“He’s not my President. I will never call him the President of the United States. I will never say that,” Shannon added.

Trump critics laud Michael Shannon

Meanwhile, Michael Shannon's remarks seemed to split the 2.2 million X users who have viewed the viral post so far.

Hailing the actor for his statement, one Trump critic stated: “Here's your daily reminder that Michael Shannon is a national treasure.”

“Michael Shannon. Such a great actor and a brilliant mind, too,” another fan commented.

Michael Shannon faces backlash

One person, however, was furious and criticized the General Zod star, saying, “Never watching his films ever again. Thanks for exposing yourself so I don’t have to make you any richer!”

“Why would I care about the opinion of someone who pretends to be someone else and reads lines that are put in front of him?” another asked.

“That's disappointing,” a third acknowledged, adding that “I liked his acting but now the illusion is ruined.”

This is not the first time Shannon has attacked Trump. During promotion of his film Nocturnal Animals, he rendered a similar statement after Trump was elected to White House in 2016.

Speaking to Metro News, he asserted that the wall isn't between the United States and Mexico, adding that it separates Trump supporters from non-supporters.

“I don’t want to live in a country where people voted for Trump. I want to live in some other f***ing country. But I don’t want to run away. So we’re just going to have to bust this thing up.”